Aqua-Tots Makes A Splash In New Jersey With Opening Of New North Bergen Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Largest international swim school franchise brings year-round swim lessons and water safety education to families in Hudson County and beyond

North Bergen, NJ, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School , the largest international swim school franchise, is proud to announce that its newest facility in the state of New Jersey is now open in the city of North Bergen. The 9,000-square-foot facility, located at 3131 John F. Kennedy Blvd, resides within Columbia Park shopping center and has direct access to Highway 495, making it easily accessible to the families of Hudson County and beyond.

Aqua-Tots Swim School's trusted program has been parent-approved for more than 30 years and is used in schools around the world to create safe and confident lifelong swimmers. The company is dedicated to putting“safety first and fun every second” into every lesson. Parents can choose from small group, semi-private or private lessons to suit their child's needs. Aqua-Tots also understands that each child is unique and may need accommodations. The year-round swim school makes accessibility a priority by offering adaptive lessons to ensure the right fit for every skill level.

The new North Bergen location is owned by local franchisees Tim and Danielle Sporcic, who are looking forward to increasing water safety awareness in their area.

“As a previous resident of this community, I know how important water safety is for families here,” Danielle Sporcic said.“With so many opportunities to be around water-from local pools to nearby rivers and the Jersey Shore-swimming is more than a fun activity, it's a lifesaving skill. We want every child to have the confidence to enjoy the water safely, and we're excited to provide families with the tools they need to make that happen.”

Aqua-Tots North Bergen features a 90-degree, 68-foot-long pool with 16 swim zones, 15 changing rooms and an expansive glass viewing area, where parents can sit back, relax and watch their child's progress from cozy red armchairs. Families are invited to use the facility's fully stocked vanity to get ready before and after class.

Families can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, learn more about the program and take a tour of the school. They should reserve their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. Follow Aqua-Tots North Bergen's social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/north-bergen/ , email the school or call (973)-638-2279.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children's Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 170 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit . For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

Attachments



Aqua-Tots North Bergen Inside New Jersey's Newest Swim School

CONTACT: Jacquelyn Lambert Aqua-Tots Swim School 480-621-3226 ...