Technip Energies Appoints Marco Tiziano Barone As Chief Legal Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technip Energies announces the appointment of Marco Tiziano Barone as Chief Legal Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee. In this role, he will oversee the Group's Legal, Contracts and Compliance function. He succeeds Michael McGuinty, who has decided to retire.

Marco Tiziano Barone brings nearly 20 years of international experience in legal, contracts, and compliance - 12 of which have been with Technip Energies.

Since 2023, Marco has served as Vice President Legal and Company Secretary, overseeing corporate governance, securities, and regulatory reporting. Prior to this, he was Vice President Legal for Technip Energies' Gas and Low-carbon energies business line, managing legal aspects of major commercial contracts and strategic partnerships.

Marco joined Technip Energies in 2013 as Legal and Compliance Manager on the Yamal LNG venture. Before joining Technip Energies, he spent 7 years with Saipem, where he held various legal positions in Italy, Singapore, Norway, Luxembourg and France.

Marco holds a law degree from the Federico II University of Naples and a master's degree in public management from the Bocconi School of Management in Milan.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented:“We are pleased to appoint Marco Tiziano Barone as Chief Legal Officer, joining the Executive Committee. His long-standing experience with Technip Energies and his global legal expertise will be strong assets for the continued success of our company. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Michael McGuinty for his great contribution since the creation of Technip Energies. "

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

