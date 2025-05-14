PMGC Capital LLC, A Subsidiary Of PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB), To File Schedule 13D Reporting 5.09% Stake In Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRT)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Capital LLC (“PMGC Capital,”“we,”“our,” or“us”), a wholly owned subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB), today announced its planned filing of a Schedule 13D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing beneficial ownership of common stock in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRT).

PMGC Capital has acquired 83,500 shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, representing approximately 5.09% of the company's outstanding shares of common stock, based on Alaunos' Preliminary Schedule 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, indicating 1,639,521 shares of common stock outstanding as of May 5, 2025.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Alaunos Therapeutics” or“Alaunos”), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company. Alaunos is currently exploring strategic alternatives, including but not limited to acquisitions, mergers, reverse mergers, sale of assets, strategic partnerships, capital raises, or other transactions.

PMGC Capital believes Alaunos is undervalued and has significant potential to create shareholder value. PMGC Capital intends to engage constructively with Alaunos' management and board of directors to explore strategic opportunities, including potential mergers, acquisitions or partnerships in sectors such as financial technology and cryptocurrency.

We commend Alaunos Therapeutics for maintaining a clean capital structure and exercising prudent financial stewardship during challenging market conditions. PMGC Capital looks forward to collaborating with the Alaunos' leadership to pursue initiatives that align with its shared objective of enhancing long-term shareholder value.

About PMGC Capital LLC

A multi-strategy investment firm focused on direct investments, strategic lending, and acquiring undervalued companies and assets across diverse markets. Our mission is to identify and seize high-potential opportunities, delivering sustainable growth and maximizing returns on capital.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. (“PMGC Holdings”) is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding potential strategic opportunities and the expected benefits thereof. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the“Risk Factors” section of PMGC Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

