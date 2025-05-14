3Daughters Selects Connect Labs By Wexford - Baltimore For New Corporate Headquarters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Access to Wexford Knowledge Community Platform Supports Creation of a Women's Health Science HubPresence within UMB BioPark Ecosystem and Provides Critical Connections for Growth

BALTIMORE, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Daughters, Inc ., a clinical development company fueling revolutionary healthcare for women, is excited to announce a relocation and expansion to Connect Labs by Wexford – Baltimore, a flexible, scale-in-place lab and innovation infrastructure for emerging and growth companies with thoughtfully curated collaboration spaces and programs. Located within the UMB BioPark, Connect Labs Baltimore is located within 4MLK, Wexford Science & Technology, LLC's newest building and a dynamic hub for innovation bringing together cutting-edge research, entrepreneurial energy, and community engagement.

3Daughters has continued to make significant progress and innovate for women. The Company's Lead asset (3D-001) is a game-changing IUD for contraception which is completing preclinical development with an IND filing expected this year. Part of an integrated system, the IUD is frameless, nonhormonal and is combined with a SliderTM (inserter/retriever) designed to conform to a woman's body, eliminate painful steps and strings and everything women dislike about the outdated T-shape framed IUDs. 3Daughters is intent to deliver to women the 'best IUD experience'.

“Relocating to Connect Labs by Wexford – Baltimore is a pivotal moment for 3Daughters. The 4MLK environment gives us the infrastructure, flexibility, and community we need to accelerate our mission: delivering revolutionary, women-first healthcare solutions,” said Mary Beth Cicero, 3 Daughter's co-founder and CEO.“Being part of the BioPark, surrounded by leading research and entrepreneurial energy, positions us to scale smartly, collaborate meaningfully, and bring the best IUD experience to women faster.”

Wexford's Connect Labs Baltimore provides 3Daughters with the opportunity to be at the center of innovation and collaboration within what's considered the cornerstone of Baltimore's life science and technology industry. This will enable 3Daughters to build and become part of a women's health hub with access to the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), Johns Hopkins, and the entire Baltimore-Washington regional bio science corridor.

“We are excited to welcome 3Daughters as a member of Connect Labs Baltimore,” said Mark VanderZyl, site director at Connect Labs by Wexford.“Mary Beth and her team already share a strong alignment with the Wexford SciTech Venture Fund and locating in Connect Labs will provide them with the connections and resources to fuel their continued growth and development.”

Wexford's SciTech Venture Fund is an early investor in 3Daughters and also participated in the recent oversubscribed Seed Round which closed in July 2024.

“As an early investor, I've watched 3Daughters advance a bold and long-overdue vision for women's health with empathy, an unwavering focus, and scientific excellence,” said Thomas Osha, Wexford's Executive Vice President and President of their SciTech Venture Fund.“At Wexford, we built the Connect Labs platform to empower exactly this kind of company: one that combines breakthrough science with a clear mission to improve lives and I'm thrilled to see them join Connect Labs - a community built to fuel exactly this kind of transformative innovation.”

“Wexford, as our investor and partner, offered to provide access to their substantial network of university talent, industry experts, and strategic partners, as well as resources to help us scale and grow even faster. They have delivered on that promise with our new 4MLK location,” said Mary Beth Cicero, CEO and Co-Founder of 3Daughters.“We are excited to be part of this vibrant community and the newest addition to UMB's BioPark, a cornerstone of Baltimore's life science industry.”

3Daughters' mission is to advance women's health innovation starting with an advanced contraceptive option to provide women with the best intrauterine device (IUD) experience. The company is raising a Series A of $15M to fund the first clinical trial, scheduled to start next year. With a new frameless, nonhormonal IUD and SliderTM (inserter/retriever), 3Daughters expects to completely disrupt the $1.5 billion U.S. IUD Market with a truly innovative product to meet women's needs.

About 3DaughtersTM

3Daughters is a clinical development company focused on revolutionary healthcare for women where cutting-edge research and innovation is desperately needed. The Company's technology platform is based on physics and geometry to deliver targeted drug therapy to the uterus. The first product, (3D-001), is a frameless, magnetic, nonhormonal intrauterine device (IUD) for long-acting contraception that conforms to a woman's body and is combined with our unique, patented SliderTM system (inserter/retriever) designed to eliminate steps and pain points as well as the nuisance factor of strings (needed for removal of current IUDs). 3Daughters' vision is to solve health issues for women, particularly significant (neglected) problems, like IUD pain. 3Daughters plans to radically disrupt the IUD market by addressing the major adoption barrier - insertion (and retrieval) pain. This pain is associated with all outdated rigid, plastic T-shaped framed IUDs on the market and prevents women from selecting one of the most effective forms of birth control.

Visit 3daughtershealth.com for more information.

PR Contact

Eric Bloom

...

IR Contact

Sharon