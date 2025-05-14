Patriot Mobile Powers Jason Aldean’S Full Throttle Tour Sweepstakes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grapevine, TX, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldean's Army, are you ready to go full throttle this summer? Patriot Mobile is kicking off the Jason Aldean 2025 Full Throttle Tour Sweepstakes , bringing epic prizes to fans across the nation!

Don't miss out on your opportunity to win one of four separate prizes awarded for each U.S. tour stop: an exclusive tour-branded guitar autographed by Jason Aldean, a pair of reserved tickets with VIP Experience included, a second pair of reserved tickets, or 12 months of FREE service on Patriot Mobile, America's only Christian conservative wireless provider! In addition to the prizes awarded for every tour stop, you can also enter for your chance to win one of the three Grand Prizes including a trip for two to Jason Aldean's show in Tampa on October 3rd, airfare and hotel included, an autographed tour-branded guitar, or a free Apple iPhone 16 Pro, and 12 months free Patriot Mobile phone service.

Patriot Mobile is the official sponsor of Jason Aldean's 2025 Full Throttle Tour, which includes 32 scheduled tour dates in cities across America, from May 23rd through October 4th.

“Jason Aldean is about as American as you can get and Patriot Mobile welcomes Aldean fans to enter to win some exciting prizes,” said Patriot Mobile CEO Glenn Story.“We love country music, love country music fans and we will be at every tour stop. So please look for us and come by our booth, we'd love to see you! We stand for faith, family and freedom and we know you do, too.”

A powerhouse in country music, Aldean is the ACM Artist of the Decade and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year. With a string of chart-topping hits like,“Try That in a Small Town,”“Big Green Tractor,” and“Dirt Road Anthem,” Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour is revving up with the power of his loyal fan base – the Aldean Army. Joining him on the road are special guests Nate Smith, RaeLynn, and Dee Jay Silver, making this one unforgettable country music experience.

For details about the 2025 Full Throttle Tour Patriot Mobile Sweepstakes and how to enter, go to . For concert tickets, go to .

About Patriot Mobile - Patriot Mobile is America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile contributes a portion of every dollar to support organizations that fight for our freedom. Patriot Mobile's mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always. For information go to patriotmobile.com or call (972)-PATRIOT.

Jason Aldean 2025 Full Throttle Tour

