Sow Good Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
| SOW GOOD INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,615,108
|$
|3,723,440
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,332,776
|460,147
|Inventory, net
|21,142,831
|20,313,315
|Prepaid inventory
|83,515
|55,796
|Prepaid expenses
|451,468
|523,442
|Total current assets
|24,625,698
|25,076,140
|Property and equipment, net
|11,657,760
|11,802,420
|Security deposit
|1,355,312
|1,357,956
|Right-of-use asset
|15,084,415
|16,459,215
|Total assets
|$
|52,723,185
|$
|54,695,731
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,211,753
|$
|1,368,006
|Accrued interest
|53,589
|-
|Accrued expenses
|760,053
|976,153
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|2,175,280
|2,599,102
| Current maturities of notes payable, related parties, net of $187,883 and $304,500 of debt discounts at
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|2,312,117
|2,195,500
| Current maturities of notes payable, net of $1,100 and $13,470 of debt discounts as of March 31, 2025
and December 31, 2024, respectively
|238,150
|225,780
|Total current liabilities
|6,750,942
|7,364,541
|Operating lease liabilities
|15,033,133
|15,193,129
|Notes payable
|150,000
|150,000
|Total liabilities
|21,934,075
|22,707,670
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
| Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 11,383,060 and 11,300,624 shares
issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|11,382
|11,300
|Additional paid-in capital
|95,790,993
|94,418,972
|Accumulated deficit
|(65,013,265
|)
|(62,442,211
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|30,789,110
|31,988,061
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|52,723,185
|$
|54,695,731
| SOW GOOD INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|2,476,922
|$
|11,406,320
|Cost of goods sold
|1,374,199
|6,776,882
|Gross profit
|1,102,723
|4,629,438
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative expenses:
|Salaries and benefits
|1,942,556
|2,350,557
|Professional services
|192,323
|467,826
|Other general and administrative expenses
|1,374,448
|872,260
|Total general and administrative expenses
|3,509,327
|3,690,643
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,584
|9,538
|Total operating expenses
|3,517,911
|3,700,181
|Net operating loss
|(2,415,188
|)
|929,257
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|26,710
|-
|Interest expense
|(182,576
|)
|(418,669
|)
|Total other expense
|(155,866
|)
|(418,669
|)
|Income (loss) before income tax
|(2,571,054
|)
|510,588
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|-
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2,571,054
|)
|$
|510,588
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|11,349,170
|6,071,769
|Net income (loss) per common share - basic
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|0.08
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|11,349,170
|7,972,645
|Net income (loss) per common share - diluted
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|0.06
| SOW GOOD INC.
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Additional
|Total
|Common Stock
|Paid-in
|Accumulated
|Stockholders'
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Deficit
|Equity
|Balance, December 31, 2024
|11,300,624
|$
|11,300
|$
|94,418,972
|$
|(62,442,211
|)
|$
|31,988,061
|Common stock issued to directors for services
|82,436
|82
|229,918
|-
|230,000
|Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services
|-
|-
|6,330
|-
|6,330
|Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services
|-
|-
|1,135,773
|-
|1,135,773
|Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025
|-
|-
|-
|(2,571,054
|)
|(2,571,054
|)
|Balance, March 31, 2025
|11,383,060
|$
|11,382
|$
|95,790,993
|$
|(65,013,265
|)
|$
|30,789,110
|For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|Additional
|Total
|Common Stock
|Paid-in
|Accumulated
|Stockholders'
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Deficit
|Equity
|Balance, December 31, 2023
|6,029,371
|$
|6,029
|$
|66,014,415
|$
|(58,739,995
|)
|$
|7,280,449
|Common stock issued in private placement offering
|515,597
|516
|3,737,484
|–
|3,738,000
|Common stock issued to directors for services
|30,594
|31
|286,140
|–
|286,171
|Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services
|–
|–
|28,646
|–
|28,646
|Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services
|–
|–
|1,056,949
|–
|1,056,949
|Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024
|–
|–
|–
|510,588
|510,588
|Balance, March 31, 2024
|6,575,562
|$
|6,576
|$
|71,123,634
|$
|(58,229,407
|)
|$
|12,900,803
| SOW GOOD INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2,571,054
|)
|$
|510,588
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Bad debts expense
|(15,878
|)
|8,370
|Depreciation and amortization
|252,450
|166,995
|Non-cash amortization of right-of-use asset and liability
|790,982
|16,378
|Common stock issued to directors for services
|230,000
|286,171
|Amortization of stock options
|1,142,103
|1,085,595
|Amortization of stock warrants issued as a debt discount
|128,987
|270,232
|Decrease (increase) in current assets:
|Accounts receivable
|(856,751
|)
|(365,036
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|71,974
|51,009
|Inventory
|(857,235
|)
|(1,256,833
|)
|Security deposits
|2,644
|(11,338
|)
|Other assets
|-
|(35,000
|)
|Increase (decrease) in current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|(156,253
|)
|40,476
|Accrued interest
|53,589
|146,244
|Accrued expenses
|(216,100
|)
|383,800
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(2,000,542
|)
|1,297,651
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property and equipment
|-
|(142,467
|)
|Cash paid for construction in progress
|(107,790
|)
|(487,865
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(107,790
|)
|(630,332
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from common stock offerings, net
|-
|3,737,999
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|-
|3,737,999
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(2,108,332
|)
|4,405,318
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|3,723,440
|2,410,037
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|$
|1,615,108
|$
|6,815,355
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
|Interest paid
|$
|-
|$
|2,193
|Interest received
|$
|26,710
|$
|-
|NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Reclassification of construction in progress to property and equipment
|$
|505,355
|$
|767,703
| SOW GOOD INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2,571,054
|)
|$
|510,588
|Depreciation and amortization
|252,449
|166,995
|Interest expense, net
|155,866
|418,669
|EBITDA
|(2,162,739
|)
|1,096,252
|Share-based payments
|1,372,021
|1,371,735
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(790,718
|)
|$
|2,467,987
