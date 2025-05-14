LGI Homes Is Now Selling New Homes At Henson Creek Farms Near Spartanburg, SC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes , Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce that new homes are now for sale at Henson Creek Farms, a brand-new community located in Moore, South Carolina, just southwest of Spartanburg.

“With easy access to both downtown Spartanburg and Greenville, Henson Creek Farms brings quality, value, and a prime location to the upstate of South Carolina,” stated Chris Cositore, Vice President of Sales for South Carolina.“LGI Homes ensures your home stands the test of time with our unbeatable craftmanship.”

Henson Creek Farms offers an impressive lineup of brand-new, thoughtfully designed single-family homes, ranging from three to four bedrooms and priced from the $270s. Homebuyers can choose from an exclusive collection of floor plans. Of these floor plans, the community will unveil three new plans: the Edgefield, a two-story home with four bedrooms and a convenient upstairs laundry room, the Arcadia, an affordable single-story layout with a covered back patio, and the Harris, a single-story plan with a private master suite and an expansive family room. Each home features an open-concept layout and elegant finishes throughout.

At Henson Creek Farms, every home includes LGI Homes' highly sought-after CompleteHomeTM package, offering upgraded finishes like energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and professional front yard landscaping at no additional cost. For local homebuyers, it's a fresh opportunity to access modern, move-in-ready homes built by one of the nation's most trusted homebuilders.

Ideally situated just off I-26, Henson Creek Farms provides quick access to downtown Spartanburg, top-rated schools, major employers including BMW Manufacturing, and everyday essentials such as Costco, Walmart, Target, and Home Depot. With Anderson Mill Elementary School located directly across the street, this community is the perfect choice for families seeking comfort, convenience, and peace of mind.

With proximity to outdoor destinations like Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve, Croft State Park, and downtown's Barnet Park and Cleveland Park, homeowners can enjoy weekends filled with exploration and recreation.

For more information, please contact our sales team at (866) 530-5272 ext. 268.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

