Heartland Oncology And Hematology Oncologist Named 2025 Advocacy Champion By The Association For Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sakeer Hussain, MD , a Board-certified medical oncologist at Heartland Oncology and Hematology , a partner practice of the American Oncology Network (AON), has been recognized as a 2025 Advocacy Champion by the Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) . The distinction was announced during ASCO's annual Advocacy Summit held in Washington, D.C. last month.









Each year, ASCO selects Advocacy Champions who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to policy advocacy in support of high-quality, equitable cancer care. Honorees actively engage lawmakers at both the state and federal levels, champion legislative priorities, and elevate the voice of the oncology community through outreach and education.

“Advocacy Champions like Dr. Hussain are driving real change in how cancer care is delivered across the country,” said Martin Palmeri, MD, MBA, chair of ASCO's Government Relations Committee and treasurer of the Board of Directors for the Association for Clinical Oncology.“Their efforts this year have advanced critical issues such as drug shortages, securing sustainable research funding, and advocating for permanent telehealth access. These contributions will continue to benefit providers and patients alike.”

Dr. Hussain's advocacy work spans multiple fronts. During the past year, he has met with congressional leaders in Washington, provided testimony before the Iowa House of Representatives opposing non-medical switching, and hosted his local congressman at his clinic to highlight the value of community oncology care. He has also been a consistent voice in discussions surrounding prior authorization reform and telemedicine expansion.

“I'm deeply honored to be named an ASCO Advocacy Champion,” said Dr. Hussain.“This recognition reflects my commitment to ensuring every cancer patient-regardless of geography, income, or background-has access to the timely, high-quality care they deserve. I believe advocacy is essential to closing gaps in our healthcare system, and I'm proud to contribute to that mission.”

Dr. Stephen“Fred” Divers, chief medical officer of AON, praised the recognition, noting Dr. Hussain's advocacy impact extends far beyond his own clinic.“Dr Hussain exemplifies the spirit of community oncology and the power of physician-led advocacy,” said Dr. Divers.“His engagement with policymakers helps secure the future of local cancer care and reinforces our network's mission to support independent practices. We're proud of his ongoing leadership.”

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

About Heartland Oncology and Hematology

Heartland Oncology and Hematology is a community-based medical oncology and hematology practice providing treatment for patients diagnosed with all types of cancer and blood disorders. Through compassionate care that centers around the patient, Heartland Oncology and Hematology strives to provide the best treatment options, state-of-the-art equipment and best possible experience to patients and their families throughout the healthcare journey. Learn more at .

