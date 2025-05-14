CIRA’S Award-Winning ‘What’S Up With The Internet?’ Podcast Returns For Its Third Season To Investigate The Impact Of Online Misinformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Season three of CIRA's serial podcast explores the epidemic of fake news on the internet

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CIRA announces the premiere of the third season of its award-winning podcast, What's up with the internet? centred around the rise of online misinformation. Returning fresh off a win for 'Best Technology Series' at the fifth annual Canadian Podcast Awards, this season of What's up with the internet? is an eye-opening investigation to uncover the truth behind online lies.

Across six episodes, season three of What's up with the internet? reveals the sources behind online misinformation, how it spreads, along with deep insight into the harm it does. Host Takara Small also walks listeners through a fact-checking toolkit with guest Matthew Johnson, Director of Education for MediaSmarts, so that more Canadians can feel equipped with ways to identify fact from fiction and verify what they see online.

This season features ongoing commentary and guest interviews from technology experts, media researchers and more. Guests for season three include journalist and business executive Sue Gardner, professor and author Timothy Caulfield, Michael Kropveld, Founder and Executive Director of Info-Cult/Info-Sect and more. Listeners can learn more at cira.ca/podcast and follow What's up with the internet? on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

Executive quotes

“Misinformation is easy to fall for because it often feels right and we're all susceptible to it, regardless of intelligence or education. That's one reason why this season of What's up with the internet? is about more than just a deep dive into the origins of this phenomenon but what to look for, too. It's about separating myth from truth and giving you what you need to know and sometimes what you didn't even know you needed.” - Takara Small, host What's up with the internet?

“If you spend any time online, chances are you've been exposed to online misinformation. Canadians just emerged from an election where algorithm-driven misinformation was rampant. This season, our podcast explores how and why that is-and most importantly, what Canadians can do to protect themselves and their loved ones from falling for fake news.” - Spencer Callaghan, Director, Brand and Communications, CIRA.

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada's internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a secure and accessible space for all. CIRA represents Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.

About Takara Small

Takara Small is a Canadian journalist and radio host. She is the national technology columnist for CBC (Canada's public broadcaster) and a radio contributor for BBC Radio. Additionally, she was named one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada for her contributions to media and recently named a Young Leaders of America Fellow.

She was previously the contributing editor for Fortune magazine and host of the CBC podcast Death in Cryptoland, which was #1 on Apple Podcasts. Her work has appeared in numerous publications, which include Refinery29, Metro News, Chatelaine, Mic and more.

Media contacts

Shehnila Sayeed

CIRA

...

+1 613 316-2397