Enphase Energy Announces IQ Batteries Qualify For New York Battery Incentive Program

FREMONT, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that homeowners in all of New York's major investor-owned electric utility service territories who install Enphase IQBatteries can now qualify to enroll in the NYSERDA New York Battery Incentive Program. Qualifying homeowners can receive an upfront payment of up to $6,250 through the program.

Homeowners in the Central Hudson, ConEd, NYSEG, National Grid, Orange and Rockland, and Rochester G&E service areas could receive the upfront incentive. Homeowners in the ConEd territory of New York City and Westchester County are eligible for an upfront incentive of $250/kWh, capped at $6,250 per site. For example, customers who install five IQ® Battery 5Ps could earn $6,250 upfront. Additionally, homeowners in all other utility territories are eligible for an upfront incentive of $200/kWh, capped at $5,000 per site. Homeowners who install five IQ Battery 5Ps can earn up to $5,000 upfront.

“This incentive program significantly reduces the upfront cost of energy storage for our customers,” said Michael Catizone, president and co-founder at Long Island Power Solutions, an installer of Enphase products in New York.“The combination of the IQ Battery's reliability with NYSERDA's incentives creates a compelling value proposition for homeowners looking to gain energy independence."

“Our customers consistently praise the seamless integration between Enphase solar and battery products,” said Achilles Tzoulafis, owner of Infinity Energy, an installer of Enphase products in New York.“With this new incentive program, the advanced monitoring and control features of the IQ Battery are now more accessible to New York homeowners concerned about rising energy costs.”

“With nearly a million homes losing power during major storms in 2024 alone, and unprecedented utility rate hikes across New York, homeowners urgently need reliable backup solutions,” said Steve Kasselman, president and CEO of Kasselman Solar, a Platinum level installer of Enphase products in New York.“At Kasselman Solar, we've deployed multiple generations of Enphase battery systems statewide - and the IQ Battery 5P is their smartest, most advanced, and dependable technology yet. NYSERDA's new incentive makes this proven solution more affordable than ever, providing residents immediate energy independence, lasting savings, and peace of mind that the lights will stay on, no matter what.”

“There are hundreds of active installers of Enphase products and tens of thousands of existing Enphase solar-only systems that could benefit from this program,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy.“This program can help accelerate the adoption of reliable home energy storage by supporting homeowner energy independence while potentially providing significant savings.”

NYSERDA opened its registration portal for participating contractors on April 22, 2025, and will start receiving residential incentive applications on June 10, 2025. Enphase IQ Battery 5Ps and soon-to-be-released IQ® Battery 10Cs are expected to qualify for the program. For instructions on how to register and submit an incentive, installers can view the program manual . For more information about the New York Battery Incentive Program, please visit the NYSERDA website .

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power - and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 81.5 million microinverters, and approximately 4.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit .

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; expectations regarding NYSERDA New York Battery Incentive Program; and timing and availability of qualifying under the various programs. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

