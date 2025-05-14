Pacira Biosciences To Participate In Fireside Chat At Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
- 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 21st at 8:30AM ET. 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4th at 8:45AM ET.
Live audio of the virtual event can be accessed by visiting the“Events” page of the company's website at investor.pacira.com . A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.
About Pacira
Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, an adductor canal nerve block, and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioverao®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing the development of PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel locally administered gene therapy with the potential to treat large prevalent diseases like osteoarthritis. To learn more about Pacira, visit .CONTACT: Company Contact: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Christian Pedetti (973) 254-4387 ...
