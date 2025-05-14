Rancho Mirage Estate Sales And Auction Company Unveils Prestigious Signature Art,Art Glass & Luxury Furnishings

An aerial view of the estate at sunset.

A tasetfully furnished space in the estate, featuring many available pieces.

Visual sample of the artistic decor, showcasing fine art and glass sculptures.

A Four-Day Sale of Rare and Museum-Caliber Works from a Celebrated Rancho Mirage Art Patron

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rancho Mirage Estate Sales & Auction Company is thrilled to announce an extraordinary living estate sale showcasing the private collection of a distinguished Rancho Mirage philanthropist and art patron. This four-day public event, held May 22–25, 2025, at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, offers collectors, art enthusiasts, and design aficionados a rare opportunity to acquire museum-quality works and luxurious home furnishings from a collection curated with unparalleled taste and vision.This once-in-a-generation sale features an extensive array of treasures, including works by iconic artists Pablo Picasso and Frank Stella, whose groundbreaking contributions shaped modern and contemporary art. The collection reflects the owner's discerning eye, with pieces spanning paintings, bronzes, and sculptures, alongside exquisite exterior art sculptures that elevate outdoor spaces. Complementing the art are luxury furnishings and furniture, including bespoke pieces that blend timeless elegance with sophisticated craftsmanship, perfect for collectors seeking to enhance their interiors with refined style.Event DetailsDates:Thursday, May 22 | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PMFriday, May 23 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PMSaturday, May 24 | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PMSunday, May 25 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PMLocation: Rancho Mirage, CA 92270*The full address will be available after 9:00 AM on Wednesday, May 21, 2025*More Info:Click the sunset house photo on our website to view photos and information.The Rancho Mirage House address will be released on our upcoming sales page Wed May 21/25.The sale's depth and diversity reflect a lifelong dedication to supporting the arts. Alongside the Picasso and Stella works, the collection features exceptional pieces by:- Glass and Sculpture Artists: Matei Negreanu, David Reekie, Tomas Hlavicka, Danny Perkins, Marlene Rose, Nancy Mee, Daniel Clayman, Herk Van Tongeren, and Michael Croydon- Painters and Mixed Media Artists: Taira, Arne Hiersoux, Robert Natkin, Phillip Mullen, Norman Bluhm, Roy de Forest, Jeannette Debonne, Peter Burega, Stephen Olszewski, Jorge Pardo, and Jake Dent- Contemporary Innovators: C. Ryvola, Yeun Xiang, Dahl, John Rils, Adam Stewart, Henneman, Franc Dorothy Epping, Daniel Maltzman, Jeffery Fowler, Joel Urruty, and TurnerThis thoughtfully curated assembly showcases a wide range of artistic movements and mediums-from abstract expressionism and surrealism to cutting-edge glasswork and conceptual sculpture-each chosen for its aesthetic and cultural significance.A Legacy in the MakingCurated over decades by a well-known figure in the Coachella Valley's cultural community, the collection represents a legacy of passion, patronage, and support for the arts. Ties to regional institutions, including the Palm Springs Art Museum, further reflect the collector's longstanding influence and commitment to the creative world.A Premier Estate Sale ExperienceRancho Mirage Estate Sales & Auction Company brings over 35 years of experience to this landmark event. As California's premier resource for luxury estate sales and auctions, the company offers a unique hybrid model that combines traditional estate sales with global auction outreach-a rarity in the industry.About Rancho Mirage Estate Sales & Auction CompanyWith over 35 years of unparalleled expertise, Rancho Mirage Estate Sales & Auction Company is a trusted leader in estate and business liquidation, consignment, auctions, online auctions, and private sales. Renowned for managing high-profile collections and modest estates alike, the company specializes in an extensive range of assets, including fine art, antiques, estate jewelry, luxury furnishings, bronzes, sculptures, sports memorabilia, Rolex watches, rare coins, automobiles, Asian art, and collectible art glass.Serving a distinguished clientele of celebrities, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and families, Rancho Mirage Estate Sales & Auction Company has cultivated an international network of high-value buyers, ensuring each piece reaches its ideal audience for maximum return. Their meticulous approach-grounded in market research, precise pricing, and fluctuating antique valuations-guarantees that every item is positioned to achieve its full potential.The company tailors its services to meet the unique needs of each client, whether handling the sale of a single masterpiece or orchestrating the comprehensive liquidation of a sprawling estate. From start to finish, their highly organized team manages every detail with professionalism, compassion, and discretion, delivering a seamless and secure experience. Their commitment to exceptional client communication and attention to detail ensures that every seller feels like their only priority.Rancho Mirage Estate Sales & Auction Company invites you to experience the difference that 35 years of expertise can make. Contact them today for a complimentary consultation to explore how their comprehensive resources can maximize the value of your assets.This event is more than a sale-it is a rare public offering of private treasures, and a tribute to a lifetime of artistic appreciation.Join us and claim your opportunity to own a piece of art history.

