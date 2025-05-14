KEZAD Group Brings Infrastructure Muscle To Make It In The Emirates 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)With an innovation-driven approach, KEZAD unlocks growth potential for investors and showcases industrial excellence at the latest edition of MIITE

Abu Dhabi, UAE – May, 2025 – Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, the largest operator of fully integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the region, is the official enablement partner for the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates – a flagship platform driving the UAE's transformation into a global industrial hub.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, organised by ADNEC Group, and held alongside strategic partnersthe Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates will take place from May 19 to 22, 2025, at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi.

KEZAD Group brings decades of infrastructure and logistics expertise, and a future-focused approach to industrial development. Its 12 economic zones spanning a land bank of 550 square kilometres are integrated by a state-of-the-art port-zone ecosystem and connected by a world-class multimodal transport network across roads, ports, air, and rail. With its strategic location providing easy access to key global trade routes and infrastructure support, KEZAD plays a vital role in attracting and enabling regional and international manufacturers to establish and scale operations in Abu Dhabi.

KEZAD Group's participation as the enablement partner for Make it in the Emirates underscores the growing momentum behind Make it in the Emirates as a national platform to foster strategic partnerships, promote advanced technologies, and unlock high-value investment opportunities in priority sectors. The Group's contribution also aligns with the UAE's industrial strategy and Abu Dhabi's vision for economic diversification through innovation and sustainability.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said:“Make it in the Emirates continues to grow in scale and ambition - and at ADNEC Group, we are committed to providing the platform that brings it to life. Hosting the fourth edition at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi reflects our ongoing role in enabling strategic sectors and advancing the UAE's industrial vision. Our collaboration with KEZAD Group brings valuable infrastructure and logistics expertise, further strengthening the event's capacity to attract investment and support manufacturing growth.”

KEZAD Group's value proposition – as the largest operator of fully integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the region positions it as a key enabler for industrial investment and innovation with regulatory support for a seamless business setup and access to markets within the region – Its collaboration with Make it in the Emirates will open new pathways for businesses to engage with global markets, leverage cutting-edge technology platforms, and be a part of the UAE's manufacturing transformation.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group said:“KEZAD Group is driven by Abu Dhabi's vision for a diversified economy that harnesses advanced technologies for sustainable industrial development. KEZAD is committed to facilitate industry-wide manufacturing that continues to push boundaries and excels in establishing market presence, and growth for regional and global businesses.”

The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates will continue to unite industry leaders, innovators, investors, and policymakers to accelerate the UAE's journey towards sustainable economic development. With KEZAD Group on board, the platform has gained a solid partner committed to building resilient, future-ready industries anchored in Abu Dhabi.