Easy Street Capital Expands Lending Services To Nevada
DSCR Loans
Bridge Loans
Hard Money Loans
Fix and Flip Loans
Construction Loans
BRRRR Strategy Loans
"We're thrilled to bring our investor-focused lending platform to Nevada," said Casey Denton, Partner at Easy Street Capital. "From quick fix-and-flip projects to long-term rental strategies, we're here to help Nevada investors access capital quickly and efficiently without the hassles of traditional financing."
Investors in Nevada can now benefit from:
Competitive rates starting at 8.9%
Up to 93% leverage
Quick, no-hassle closings
Funding for fix & flips, new construction, and long-term rentals
To learn more about our Nevada expansion or to apply for financing, please visit or contact the Easy Street Capital team today.
Media Contact: Jayne Yi | [email protected]
Based in Austin, Texas, Easy Street Capital is a private lending company providing fast, flexible financing solutions tailored for real estate investors. With a nationwide footprint and a focus on personalized service, we empower investors to execute their developments with confidence and speed.
