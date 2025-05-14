Easy Street Capital Expands Lending Services To Nevada

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With its dynamic economy, rapid population growth, and absence of state income tax, Nevada has emerged as one of the most attractive markets for real estate investors nationwide. From the booming Las Vegas metro area to the rapidly expanding Reno–Tahoe region, opportunities abound across the state for those looking to build or grow their portfolios. Recognizing this momentum, Easy Street Capital is extending its investor-focused financing solutions to meet the rising demand for capital. Whether investors are planning to renovate and resell, develop new construction, or acquire income-generating rental properties, Easy Street Capital is now strategically positioned to support real estate activity across Nevada's most promising markets. The company's full suite of loan products available in the state includes:

Expanding real estate investment financing into the Nevada market



DSCR Loans

Bridge Loans

Hard Money Loans

Fix and Flip Loans

Construction Loans BRRRR Strategy Loans

Post thi

"We're thrilled to bring our investor-focused lending platform to Nevada," said Casey Denton, Partner at Easy Street Capital. "From quick fix-and-flip projects to long-term rental strategies, we're here to help Nevada investors access capital quickly and efficiently without the hassles of traditional financing."

Investors in Nevada can now benefit from:



Competitive rates starting at 8.9%

Up to 93% leverage

Quick, no-hassle closings Funding for fix & flips, new construction, and long-term rentals

To learn more about our Nevada expansion or to apply for financing, please visit or contact the Easy Street Capital team today.

Media Contact: Jayne Yi | [email protected]

Based in Austin, Texas, Easy Street Capital is a private lending company providing fast, flexible financing solutions tailored for real estate investors. With a nationwide footprint and a focus on personalized service, we empower investors to execute their developments with confidence and speed.

SOURCE Easy Street Capital