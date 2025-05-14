Policy Forum Champions The Vital Role Of Pets In Community Health

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "By recognizing the importance of the human-animal bond in people's lives – especially among vulnerable populations – we have an opportunity to make people and entire communities healthier," said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love and Chair of HABRI's Board of Trustees. "The Spring Policy Forum is about bringing together the right people to make that vision a reality."

Held in Washington, D.C., the Forum featured keynote speaker Dr. Kwane Stewart, Co-Founder and Board President of Project Street Vet, who shared powerful insights from his work providing free veterinary care to pets of people experiencing homelessness. His remarks underscored the profound impact of the human-animal bond on both individual and community health.

The Forum's program included expert presentations and interactive workshops addressing barriers to pet ownership and care, strategies for integrating pets into human social services, and policy solutions to enhance access to veterinary care. Attendees collaborated on identifying actionable steps to support pet-inclusive communities.

"Research has shown that pets support human health in many ways," said Steven Feldman, President of HABRI. "HABRI is turning that science into action by working with leaders and advocates to create pet-inclusive policies that improve lives and strengthen communities."

HABRI's Spring Policy Forum was sponsored by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), the World Pet Association (WPA), the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), Petco Love, PetSmart Charities, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace and Zoetis.

"Policy Forum sponsors and all of HABRI's partners are committed to supporting better access to care and looking for ways to take meaningful steps to ensure that pets play a more integral role in community health," Feldman added.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit .

