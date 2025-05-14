Cooper Housing Institute Awards $100,000 To Strengthen Housing Across Southern California

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CHI's funds will be used to expand support across Mercy House service areas, including Orange, Kern, Riverside, Ventura, and Maricopa Counties. The grant is earmarked for general operations, the client barrier flex fund, and property reinvestment. These areas encompass essential staffing and client services, direct financial assistance to clients for housing-related needs, and physical upgrades to housing units across six of their properties in Southern California. This grant will directly support families and seniors by providing stable housing and critical resources.

A Shared Commitment to Housing Access

The Cooper Housing Institute's funding reflects its broader mission to elevate housing as a national priority by backing organizations with a proven track record of reducing homelessness and expanding housing for all.

"Mercy House exemplifies the kind of on-the-ground leadership and accountability that makes a tangible difference in people's lives. We're proud to partner with them to break down barriers and invest in healthier, more resilient communities," said Will Cooper, Jr., President, Cooper Housing Institute.

About Cooper Housing Institute

The Cooper Housing Institute (CHI) is a private foundation that supports innovative research, public awareness initiatives and community organizations with the sole objective of ending the housing affordability and homelessness crises in the United States. CHI was founded by the Cooper family, owners of WNC & Associates, Inc., a national leader in affordable rental housing investment and development. To learn more, visit: .

About Mercy House:

Mercy House Living Centers provides housing and comprehensive supportive services for a variety of homeless populations. The organization strives to assist residents in economic, emotional, and spiritual well-being. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Alicia Dang

Cooper Housing Institute

[email protected]

949-236-8156

SOURCE Cooper Housing Institute