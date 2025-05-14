$8.08 Bn Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, And Forecasts 2025-2032 Featuring Key Players - Siemens Healthineers, Aidoc, GE Healthcare
Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Diagnostics - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" has been added to offering.
This report provides comprehensive insights into the market size, key developments, and regional performance. As the AI diagnostics market expands, opportunities for new and existing players to capitalize on emerging trends and technologies are abundant, paving the way for more precise, timely, and scalable diagnostic solutions.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Diagnostics market is poised for significant growth, reaching an estimated USD 8.08 billion by 2032, from USD 1.62 billion in 2024. The market's robust CAGR of 22.31% from 2025 to 2032 is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases. AI's integration into diagnostics is enhancing early detection, supporting quicker clinical decisions, and improving overall healthcare efficiency.
AI technologies are pivotal in managing diseases like tuberculosis and HIV, by facilitating early detection and monitoring. In the case of TB, AI assists in analyzing chest X-rays, while for HIV, it predicts disease progression and co-infections. Similarly, AI significantly impacts cancer diagnostics by analyzing imaging, pathology, and genomic data, as demonstrated by its application in detecting lung cancer at early stages using CT scans and X-rays.
Cardiovascular diagnostics is another key growth area, with approximately 640 million people affected as of 2025. AI tools improve precision and efficiency in evaluating conditions like heart disease. This trend, supported by the increased adoption of digital health innovations, boosts both the speed and accuracy of diagnoses across oncology, cardiology, and pulmonology sectors.
Developments in AI-powered diagnostics, such as GE HealthCare's Sonic DL AI MRI algorithm, demonstrate potential for up to 86% faster scans with enhanced resolution. Despite these advances, challenges remain, such as data privacy concerns and integration complexities within existing healthcare systems.
Within the market, software solutions are expected to command a significant share by 2024. These AI-powered systems enhance diagnostic capabilities by integrating with medical devices for real-time data interpretation. Developments like Tempus' ECG-AF algorithm for atrial fibrillation detection underline AI's expanding role in personalized and chronic disease management by automating diagnostics and reducing human error.
Geographically, North America leads the market due to its high prevalence of diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong regulatory support. The region's focus on research and development, coupled with increasing product launches, is pivotal to its continued market dominance. Significant developments within the region, such as Owkin's AI diagnostics for colorectal cancer detection, highlight ongoing innovations.
Leading players in the AI diagnostics space include Aidoc, Siemens Healthineers, PathAI, GE HealthCare, and Google LLC, amongst others. Continuous advancements in AI diagnostic technologies and a favorable market environment set the stage for future growth and innovation.
Key market developments include Ibex Medical Analytics' advancements in AI-powered cancer diagnostics, Lucida Medical's CE-certified prostate cancer detection software, and Qritive's AI-driven prostate cancer diagnostic tool, demonstrating the ongoing commitment to advancing AI tools tailored for healthcare professionals.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Aidoc
- Owkin, Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers
- PathAI
- Ibex
- Imagen Technologies
- Aiforia
- RADLogics
- Terarecon, Inc.
- Prenosis, Inc.
- Google LLC
- GE HealthCare
- DreaMed
- Riverain Technologies
