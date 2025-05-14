Arabsat Selects Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Services For Its Multi-Orbit Connectivity Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world's largest and most innovative satellite operators, and Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat), the top satellite service provider in the Arab world, today announced the companies have successfully negotiated and signed a Term Sheet for a multi-Gbps capacity pool of Telesat Lightspeed connectivity services. The companies executed the agreement today during a signing ceremony at the CABSAT 2025 event in Dubai.

Building on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2024, this agreement establishes the negotiated framework for Arabsat's integration of Telesat Lightspeed LEO services, backed by Committed Information Rates (CIRs) and Service Level Agreements (SLAs), into its multi-orbit satellite ecosystem, ensuring robust and seamless broadband connectivity solutions tailored for enterprise, telecom, government, and mobility sectors. The parties expect to conclude definitive agreements by December 2025.

“This agreement with Telesat marks a major milestone in Arabsat's multi-orbit strategy and the advanced Telesat Lightspeed network will offer innovative capabilities to our customers in each of the markets we serve,” said President and CEO Alhamedi Alanezi.“By offering LEO and GEO service, as well as blended combinations, we are laying the foundation for a new era of connectivity. Multi-orbit satellite systems and terminals will position the Arabsat Group at the forefront of digital transformation-delivering faster, more reliable, and cost-effective connectivity tailored to the distinct performance needs of each industry.”

“We're excited to achieve this important milestone in our strategic partnership with Arabsat, a premier satellite operator, which will bring innovative connectivity advancements to their customers across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Central Asia,” stated Dan Goldberg, Telesat's President and CEO.“In addition to the inherent security and reliability features of Telesat Lightspeed, Arabsat will have unprecedented flexibility to design, manage and control services to their customers, through Telesat's interoperable lifecycle orchestration systems.”

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world's most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company's state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn , X , or visit .

About Arabsat

Established in 1976, Arabsat is an initiative launched by 21 Arab countries and is wholly owned by the Arab League. It is considered the first provider of satellite services in the Arab world and enjoys an advanced position among satellite operators globally.

Thanks to a fleet of 8 satellites, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, Arabsat is adept at providing a full spectrum TV and radio broadcast, telecommunications, broadband, advanced data transmission network solutions, and a range of satellite ecosystem services as well as multi-channel communications services, in addition to Internet services for government and commercial entities around the MENA region.

Arabsat provides satellite and Internet broadcast services for more than 260 encrypted television networks and HD channels. It provides its services through advanced technologies, ensuring the highest quality to over 650 TV channels and more than 245 radio stations, reaching tens of millions of households in more than 100 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Central Asia. These channels and stations are followed by more than 300 million viewers in 21 Arab countries.

Arabsat seeks to empower itself as the world's best satellite operator. To do so, it follows an approach based on passion, stimulating innovation, and developing partnerships with the most prestigious satellite companies worldwide. This approach enabled Arabsat to acquire Hellasat, the most prominent satellite company in Southeastern Europe. In addition, Arabsat signed agreements with value-added services integration and advanced technology companies, which paved the way to launch Badr 8, the latest seventh generation satellite in its fleet. Furthermore, Arabsat aspires to launch more satellites equipped with optical communications technologies, which represent a real addition to the Arab satellite communications ecosystem.

Media Contacts:

W2 Communications for Telesat

...

Arabsat Public Relations

...

