2025 Mad Pride March And Celebration
Assembly: We will assemble at 12 PM in a parking lot located at King Street and South Winooski Avenue (essentially, one-half block east of the Hood Plant parking lot).
March: Church Street Marketplace to Battery Park
Main Program: 1 PM – 3 PM on the Battery Park bandstand
This year's keynotes feature two trailblazing voices in the mad movement:
Sascha Altman DuBrul – Co-founder of The Icarus Project and author of Maps to the Other Side, Sasha transforms unapologetic madness into collective liberation.
Leah Harris – Poet, storyteller, and psychiatric survivor whose electrifying performances spark community healing and radical vision.
Additional programming will be announced soon. Complimentary lunch and commemorative T-shirts go to the first 150 participants.
Access & Inclusion
ASL interpreters are confirmed; other accommodations available on request. The march route and Battery Park are wheelchair accessible
Registration & Sponsorship
Advance registration (not required but helpful) at:
For sponsorship inquiries: ... or 802-522-0215.
Why Mad Pride?
Borrowing from Gay Pride, Mad Pride rejects shame and challenges sanist discrimination. We celebrate mad identities, honor our history, and demand rights, dignity, and joyful community. Vermont Mad Pride envisions a kinder world for everyone who lives with trauma, distress, or difference-on our own terms.
Neilah Rovinsy
MadFreedom Advocates, Inc.
+1 802-522-0215
...
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment