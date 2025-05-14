Air Duct Cleaning Dryer Vent Cleaning Baltimore, MD

Air Duct Cleaning Dryer Vent Cleaning Annapolis, MD

Air Duct Cleaning Dryer Vent Cleaning Columbia, MD

Air Duct Cleaning Dryer Vent Cleaning Rockville, MD

Air Duct Cleaning Dryer Vent Cleaning Bel Air, MD

Fresh Air Ducts Launches Statewide Indoor Air Quality Initiative as Maryland Households Brace for Allergy Season

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As allergy season looms and concerns about indoor air quality continue to rise, Fresh Air Ducts, a Maryland-based air duct and dryer vent cleaning company , has launched a new campaign aimed at improving the air Marylanders breathe-one home at a time.The initiative, called“Breathe Clean Maryland”, comes on the heels of a spike in consumer awareness around airborne contaminants, mold buildup, and fire hazards associated with clogged dryer vents. With over 70% of homes in the state using forced air heating and cooling systems, the company's mission is clear: make clean air accessible, affordable, and urgent.“We're not just cleaning vents-we're protecting families,” said Izhak Imanwelof, founder of Fresh Air Ducts.“Indoor air can be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air. People deserve to feel safe in their homes, and that starts with the air they breathe.”A Hidden Threat in the HomeAccording to the EPA and CDC, indoor air pollutants are one of the top five environmental health risks. Poor duct maintenance can contribute to:Aggravated asthma and allergy symptomsAccumulated dust, pet dander, and mold sporesIncreased fire risk from lint-filled dryer ventsFresh Air Ducts uses high-powered vacuum systems and HEPA filtration to thoroughly clean HVAC systems and eliminate contaminants that standard filters miss.Local Heroes, Real ResultsIn one recent Baltimore home, Fresh Air Ducts removed over 18 pounds of accumulated debris-restoring air flow, lowering utility costs, and drastically reducing allergy symptoms for the family.“We're seeing immediate improvements in air quality and system performance. It's one of the most overlooked, high-impact home services out there,” Izhak Imanwelof added.A Timely MissionWith wildfire smoke impacting East Coast air quality in 2024 and respiratory illnesses on the rise, indoor air safety is now a public health conversation, not just a home maintenance issue.Fresh Air Ducts is offering free air quality assessments and discounted cleanings for first-time customers must call for details. Maryland residents can book online or by phone.About Fresh Air DuctsFresh Air Ducts is a locally owned and operated air duct and dryer vent cleaning company serving homes and businesses across Maryland. With a reputation for professionalism, transparency, and real results, the company is redefining clean air-one vent at a time.Service Area: Washington D.C. / Baltimore Maryland RegionContact: 443-902-3323Website:

Izhak Imanwelof

Fresh Air Ducts

+1 4439023323

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.