Cut&Style expands Bengaluru footprint with luxurious new salons
(MENAFN- Value360india) Cut&Style, a leading salon chain in India, continues its rapid growth in Bengaluru with the grand opening of two new premium salons in Bellandur and ECC, Whitefield. These additions bring the brand's total count in the city to over 20 locations, strategically situated to cater to the discerning clientele in prime business and residential hubs.
Step into a realm of indulgence at the new Cut&Style salons, where luxurious interiors featuring plush seating, contemporary design, and a soothing ambiance await. Beyond the exquisite setting, our expert stylists offer a comprehensive range of professional servi—es — from precision haircuts and advanced coloring techniques to rejuvenating skincare and indulgent spa treatments. Avail a flat 25% off inaugural offer across both locations for a limited time.
Aditya Sharma, CEO at Cut&Style, “aid, “We have always considered Bengaluru a key market and appreciate t’e city’s progressive spirit. As we implement our pan-India expansion strategy, ’Bengaluru’s significance is unmissab’e. The city’s busy professionals and residents deserve high-quality salon services that fit their schedules. We are working relentlessly to provide exceptional customer service and help everyone look their best and feel confident, no matter how demanding their lifestyle. We have introduced exciting inaugural offers for our customers across both salons to celebrate these salon openings. "
About the brand:
CUT&STYLE Salon is a prestigious network of hair care establishments, catering to a vast clientele througho’t India. The brand’s inception was guided by four core principles, symbolised by its logo. The four rays, evenly spaced, symbolise a robust physique, a sharp intellect, a pristine soul, and a duty to serve humanity. Cut&Style outlets boast luxurious interiors and offer a serene ambiance to soothe your soul. In just 25 years, the brand has grown remarkably, becoming one of the fastest salon chains with 130+ locations in 26+ cities.
