TBWA\RAAD and D&AD Re ignite Creative Careers with New Blood Portfolio Review 2.0 in Dubai
(MENAFN- TBWA RAAD)
Dubai, UAE, May 14, 2025 - TBWA\RAAD teamed up with D&AD to host the second edition of the New Blood Portfolio Review in the Middle East, bringing together emerging creative talent and seasoned industry professionals for an inspiring day of hands-on learning and career-shaping opportunities.
After a sold out debut last year, TBWA\RAAD and D&AD reunited yesterday to stage the Middle East’s second New Blood Portfolio Review, turning the agency’s Dubai headquarters into a live classroom where emerging voices sharpened their craft—and their career prospects—in real time.
Recent graduates and early career creatives rotated through intensive 1 on 1 critiques with TBWA\RAAD’s award winning art directors, copywriters, strategists, and digital specialists. Each session delivered tailored, actionable feedback designed to elevate portfolios from “promising” to “pitch ready”, giving attendees a rare face to face advantage in one of the world’s most competitive creative markets.
The reviews were followed by rapid fire talks led by TBWA\RAAD “pirates,” drilling into:
• Disruption® Thinking – turning rule breaking into brand building.
• Strategy as a Creative Superpower – why insight fuels impact.
• Crafting Social That Cuts Through – lessons from scroll stopping work.
• Interview & Career Best Practices – landing the job before the job.
Each session fused real world case studies with practical next steps, arming participants with the mindset and momentum to navigate—and reshape—the industry.
“Keeping creativity future fit means investing in the talent that will define it”, said Derek Green, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\RAAD. “Watching these young creatives challenge conventions and stretch their ideas keeps our own thinking sharp—and it proves the region’s next wave is ready to lead.”
Paul Drake, Foundation Director at D&AD, added: “The Middle East continues to command attention on global stages. Partnering with TBWA\RAAD lets us super charge that trajectory, giving new voices the skills and confidence to compete—and win—anywhere in the world.”
The day closed with certificates, networking, and the announcement everyone waited for: the Best Portfolio Award, granting its winner a coveted internship at TBWA\RAAD—an on ramp to real briefs, real clients, and real impact.
