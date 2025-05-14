Strengthening Cybersecurity In Clean Energy: Solaxcloud's Approach In Compliance With NIS2 Directive

As energy systems become increasingly interconnected, the risk of cyber threats rises. Vulnerabilities in energy management platforms can have far-reaching consequences, from compromising personal data to destabilizing the grid itself. With SolaXCloud , SolaX Power has developed a robust cybersecurity framework that prioritizes both data protection and system integrity, safeguarding the platform's users against these emerging risks.

"Cybersecurity is the backbone of the clean energy revolution," said Kevin Xiao, Intelligent Energy Director at SolaX Power. "With SolaXCloud , we're not just enhancing energy efficiency-we are protecting the critical infrastructure that supports a sustainable future."

Alignment with NIS2 Directive for Enhanced Cyber Resilience

SolaXCloud has been meticulously designed to meet the stringent requirements of the NIS2 Directive , ensuring that the platform aligns with EU standards for cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection. As part of the EU's ongoing effort to enhance cybersecurity resilience, the NIS2 Directive emphasizes the need for robust, proactive cybersecurity measures across industries that rely on interconnected technologies, including the energy sector.

In addition, by adhering to the requirements of international data security and privacy protection regulations such as ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System, GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), PSTI (Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Regulations), and CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act), SolaXCloud actively adopts industry best practices to ensure the security, compliance, and reliability of the platform.

A Multi-Layered Approach to Cybersecurity

SolaX's SolaXCloud security framework is built upon three critical pillars: compliance , technology , and ecosystem collaboration . These pillars ensure that the platform remains secure and resilient in the face of evolving cyber threats.

Advanced Security Technologies

Utilizing a Zero Trust Architecture , SolaXCloud applies end-to-end encryption , multi-level access control , and intrusion detection systems (IDS/IPS) to provide robust protection against external and internal threats. The platform's security technology integrates Web Application Firewalls (WAF) and DDoS protection to safeguard against cyber-attacks, ensuring uninterrupted service and protecting user data.

Ecosystem Collaboration

SolaX Power collaborates with industry-leading cybersecurity organizations to share threat intelligence and promote the continuous development of energy IoT security standards. By fostering an open ecosystem, SolaX ensures that SolaXCloud evolves alongside the latest security advancements and remains agile in addressing new and emerging threats.

Certifications That Validate Security Excellence

The SolaXCloud platform is validated by several prestigious certifications, confirming its commitment to delivering a secure, compliant, and resilient energy management platform:



ISO 27001 – Information Security Management System

SOC 2 – Service Organization Control for data privacy and integrity

ETSI EN 303 645 – Cybersecurity standard for consumer IoT devices PSTI Compliance – UK's Product Safety and Telecommunications Infrastructure regulation

These certifications attest to SolaXCloud 's exceptional security capabilities, demonstrating that the platform adheres to international best practices for safeguarding critical data and infrastructure.

Fostering Transparency and Building Trust

SolaX Power believes that transparency is key to building long-lasting trust with customers. The SolaXCloud Security White Paper outlines the platform's commitment to security through a clear, comprehensive framework. By providing users with detailed security guidelines, including best practices for data protection and threat prevention, SolaX empowers its customers to protect their own systems while ensuring that SolaXCloud remains a trusted partner in their energy management journey.

"We understand that clean energy is not just about reducing carbon footprints-it's about building trust in the digital systems that enable it," said Kevin. "Our security-first approach reflects our dedication to both innovation and responsibility."

For more information on SolaXCloud 's cybersecurity strategy, or to access the full SolaXCloud Security White Paper , please contact [email protected] .

SolaX Power remains committed to providing secure, reliable, and innovative smart energy solutions, ensuring that customers worldwide can confidently embrace the future of clean energy.

Photo -