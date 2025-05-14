Otelier Appoints Rupali Sawhney As Chief Customer Officer To Strengthen Hotel Partnerships

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sawhney brings more than 15 years of experience driving service excellence and transformational growth across enterprise software organizations. Her leadership will be instrumental in empowering Otelier's customer-facing teams to deliver hands-on support and proactive guidance, helping hoteliers operate more efficiently, drive profitability, and unlock a 360-degree view of their operations and guests.

"Rupali brings a rare combination of strategic vision and operational discipline that aligns perfectly with Otelier's mission," said Rob Lawrence, CEO of Otelier. "She understands what it takes to build trust with hotel operators, deliver measurable results, and turn customers into champions. We're thrilled to welcome her to the leadership team."

Prior to joining Otelier, Sawhney held senior executive roles at top SaaS and enterprise technology firms, including Quickbase, Saama, IBM Watson (now Merative), Pegasystems, and Sovos. Her experience spans every stage of the client journey – enterprise sales, customer success, product strategy, and solution delivery – giving her a holistic perspective critical to Otelier's customer-first approach.

"Otelier is solving a very real problem for hotel operators: siloed systems and fragmented data that limit decision-making and slow down progress," Sawhney said. "I'm excited to join a company so committed to innovation and customer success – and to work directly with hospitality teams to help them make the most of Otelier's powerful platform."

The appointment of Sawhney underscores Otelier's continued investment in customer success and its broader vision to centralize hotel operations data, reduce manual workloads, and drive performance across every department.

About Otelier

Otelier is a hospitality data platform powering the future of hotel operations. Serving more than 10,000 hotels worldwide, Otelier provides the industry's most comprehensive platform to help hotel owners and operators automate back-office processes and unlock a 360-degree view of their businesses. With more than 30 years of experience building solutions for the world's leading hotel groups, Otelier is trusted by hotels of all sizes - from individual properties to hotel management groups to global brands – for real-time visibility into financial and operational performance. Learn more at otelier .

