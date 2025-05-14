Maury Donnelly & Parr Celebrates 150 Years Of Service, Growth, And Community Impact

BALTIMORE, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maury Donnelly & Parr (MDP) , a leading independent insurance firm, proudly announces its 150th anniversary-a milestone that honors its enduring legacy, exceptional client service, and commitment to the communities it serves.

Founded in 1875 and headquartered in Baltimore ever since, MDP has stood the test of time. The business survived the Great Baltimore Fire, and has grown to become a trusted insurance advisor for businesses and individuals nationwide. Over the past 25 years, the firm has expanded from a single office and 25 employees in 2000, to 14 offices and a team of 225 professionals in 2025.

"We're incredibly proud of this milestone and grateful to the clients and communities who have been part of our journey," said Brian Phoebus, Executive Vice President of Maury Donnelly & Parr. "From our roots in Baltimore to our rapid expansion along the East Coast, our mission has always been to deliver thoughtful, personalized insurance solutions while giving back in meaningful ways."

MDP has served countless businesses and families and gives back to many nonprofit and community organizations. The firm's culture of giving back is deeply embedded in its identity, with employees regularly volunteering and supporting causes in the neighborhoods where they live and work.

As part of the 150th celebration, MDP is hosting events in all of its regional markets, honoring the people and partnerships that have defined its legacy. These gatherings will spotlight the firm's enduring relationships with clients across industries such as real estate, construction, healthcare, and the nonprofit sector-reflecting MDP's long-standing commitment to helping businesses thrive.

With its eye firmly on the future, MDP remains dedicated to investing in people, technology, and service-continuing to protect what matters most for generations to come.

About MDP

SOURCE Maury Donnelly & Parr

