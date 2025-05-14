Aspen Aerogels, Inc. To Participate In The B. Riley Securities 25Th Annual Investor Conference

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN ) ("Aspen" or the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 25th Annual B. Riley Securities Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 and Thursday, May 22, 2025, to be held at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina Del Rey, CA.

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one and small group meetings with investors during the conference. For those interested in arranging a meeting with Aspen management, please contact your B. Riley representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. The Company's carbon aerogel initiative seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to reduce charging time and the cost of EVs. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Aspen is headquartered in Northborough, Mass. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED