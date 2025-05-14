Leddartech Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

“We are executing our strategic plan to commercialize LeddarVisionTM while we work to address our previously disclosed liquidity challenges. We are also excited to introduce an additional revenue stream, LeddarSimTM-a next-generation simulation platform designed to close the gap between virtual testing and real-world deployment of ADAS and AD solutions. LeddarSim will play a critical role in training AI models to accelerate the deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies,” said Frantz Saintellemy, President and CEO of LeddarTech.“In parallel, we are advancing production planning for our first OEM design win, and we are poised to leverage this success to secure additional contracts as the value of our platform becomes increasingly evident to automotive manufacturers.”

Launched LeddarSim, a next-generation simulation platform designed to close the gap between virtual testing and real-world deployment. Progressed OEM Design Win Toward Production: LeddarTech is actively providing engineering services to integrate its software platform into the 2028 model year vehicles of one of the world's leading commercial vehicle OEMs. This design win is expected to generate non-recurring services revenue in fiscal year 2025.

Customer Traction and Development

LeddarTech has a robust pipeline of more than 30 active opportunities with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) , as well as Tier 1 and Tier 2 automotive suppliers, aimed at meeting growing consumer demand for enhanced safety features and addressing upcoming regulatory deadlines.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights 1

Revenue: Revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2025, ending March 31, 2025, was $238,914, compared to $122,101 in the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2024.

Net loss: Net loss for the fiscal second quarter of 2025, ending March 31, 2025, was ($16.0) million, or ($0.42) per share, compared to a net loss of ($17.2) million, or ($0.60) per share, in the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2024. The decreased net loss was primarily due to lower stock-based compensation and financing expenses, offset by higher R&D expense as we are no longer capitalizing R&D expense.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA 2 : EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2025, ending March 31, 2025, was ($8.4) million, compared to a ($14.0) million loss in the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2024. The lower loss was primarily due to lower stock-based compensation and financing-related expenses, partially offset by higher R&D expense as we are no longer capitalizing a substantial portion of our R&D expenses as we were in the prior period. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2025, ending March 31, 2025, was ($12.0) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of ($8.7) million in the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2024. The higher loss was primarily attributable to higher R&D expense as we are no longer capitalizing a substantial portion of our R&D expense.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity 3

As of March 31, 2025, LeddarTech had a cash balance of approximately $9.2 million, which cash balance had declined to approximately $4.1 million as of May 8, 2025. Pursuant to the amended and restated financing offer dated as of April 5, 2023 with Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec (“Desjardins” and the financing offer, as amended, the“Desjardins Credit Facility”), the Company is required to maintain a minimum cash balance of $1.8 million at all times after April 1, 2025. If we are not able to raise additional capital in the next several days, we will be in default under this minimum cash covenant. Moreover, we are obligated to complete an equity financing pursuant to which we must raise an additional US$9.7 million in equity investments prior to May 23, 2025 in order to satisfy the requirement that we raise at least US$35.0 million in equity investments prior to that date. We are also required to produce a plan at the satisfaction of our lenders regarding a refinancing, recapitalization or any suitable transaction no later than May 16, 2025. Toward that end, we have engaged a financial advisor to do a comprehensive review of the options that are available to the Company. We are currently exploring all alternatives to secure the financing necessary to comply with the covenants in our debt arrangements and to continue to pursue our strategic goals. Failure to complete the equity financing by May 23, 2025 or to produce a plan for our lenders by May 16, 2025 constitute liquidity events that could trigger a requirement for us to repay all amounts under our Desjardins Credit Facility, under our bridge financing offer dated as of August 16, 2024 with the initial bridge lenders and certain members of management and the board of directors (collectively, the“Bridge Lenders”, and the financing offer, the“Bridge Facility”), and other indebtedness. At this time, we are not expecting to be able to complete the equity financing or to produce a plan that would be acceptable to all our lenders. Desjardins has expressed an unwillingness to provide additional financing to the Company, but has expressed a willingness to work toward a solution, and LeddarTech is currently engaged with Desjardins and the Bridge Lenders with respect to a potential solution that could result in additional financing for the Company as well as relief from the above-described minimum cash, equity financing and process plan covenants. While LeddarTech is seeking additional financing, we continue to consider all possible cost reduction measures. There is no assurance that such measures could be done successfully, or at all. In such circumstances, LeddarTech's ability to continue as a going concern would be materially and adversely affected and investors in LeddarTech's Common Shares could lose all or a substantial part of their investment. For more details, see our Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the date hereof.

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech's automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 190 patent applications (112 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

LeddarTech might, in the scope of collaborations, partnerships and projects, from time to time, collect with test vehicles personal information, i.e., information that directly or indirectly identifies members of the public. Collected personal information may be processed, used, stored and communicated by LeddarTech within the scope of developing and training our software and products. For further information about the processing activities, which include the collection, use, storage and communication of personal information, as well as the associated personal information protection rights and how to exercise them, please consult LeddarTech's Privacy Policy .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this Press Release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which forward-looking statements also include forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws), including, but not limited to, statements relating to LeddarTech's selection by the OEM referred to above, anticipated strategy, future operations, prospects, objectives and financial projections and other financial metrics, as well as expectations regarding the anticipated performance, adoption and commercialization of its products. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“likely,”“believe,”“estimate,”“project,”“intend” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards following our transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, as well as: (i) the risk that LeddarTech and the OEM referred to above are unable to agree to final terms in definitive agreements; (ii) the volume of future orders (if any) from this OEM, actual revenue derived from expected orders, and timing of revenue, if any; (iii) our ability to timely access sufficient capital and financing on favorable terms or at all; (iv) our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants, including our ability to enter into any forbearance agreements, waivers or amendments with, or obtain other relief from, our lenders as needed; (v) our ability to execute on our business model, achieve design wins and generate meaningful revenue; (vi) our ability to successfully commercialize our product offering at scale, whether through the collaboration agreement with Texas Instruments, a collaboration with a Tier 2 supplier or otherwise; (vii) changes in our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs and plans; (viii) changes in general economic and/or industry-specific conditions; (ix) our ability to retain, attract and hire key personnel; (x) potential adverse changes to relationships with our customers, employees, suppliers or other parties; (xi) legislative, regulatory and economic developments; (xii) the outcome of any known and unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings; (xiii) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism, outbreak of war or hostilities and any epidemic, pandemic or disease outbreak, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors; and (xiv) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in LeddarTech's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the risk factors contained in LeddarTech's Form 20-F filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Except as required by applicable law, LeddarTech does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

