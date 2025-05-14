Payment Of Dividend
Regulatory release
14 May 2025, 1 p.m. CET
The Ordinary General Meeting of Kinepolis Group NV has decided today to pay out a dividend of € 0.55 gross per share to the shareholders (€ 0.385 net after deduction of 30% withholding taxes).
The dividend will be paid out as from 20 May 2025. The ex coupon date is fixed at 16 May 2025 and the record date at 19 May 2025.
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV
Public limited company that is making or has made a public appeal to savings
Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels
Enterprise Number VAT BE 0415.928.179 RLP Brussels
Legal Disclaimer:
