Calian Reports Results For The Second Quarter

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars) OTTAWA, Ontario, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a mission critical solutions company, with a focus on defence, space, healthcare and strategic growth markets, today released its results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025. "Our consolidated second quarter results reflect momentum in some areas, whilst challenging headwinds in others," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO."Our defence solutions in both North America and Europe grew by 13%, highlighting the increasing need for global security and operational readiness. Our ITCS business saw a more challenging environment due to slower customer demand, and one-time investments we have made to re-position our offerings for long-term growth." Q2-25 Highlights:

Revenue at $194 million

Gross margin at 33.4%

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $17 million

Operating free cash flow1 of $10 million

Very strong signings of $248 million

Growth in our defence end market solutions of 13%

Since the launch of the NCIB, the Company repurchased 416,812 shares, or 4% of the float, in consideration of $19.7 million

Increasing NCIB - plan to repurchase up to 6% of float in FY25

Guidance withdrawn due to ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty as well as limited visibility and timing of key opportunities in the ITCS segment Completed the acquisition of Advanced Medical Solutions ("AMS") after quarter end “Given ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty as well as limited visibility and timing of key opportunities in the ITCS segment, we have made the decision to withdraw our guidance. Despite this, we remain confident in the future growth of Calian given strong momentum in signings, our backlog of close to $1.4 billion, including AMS, optimism around defence spending and a robust M&A pipeline - underscored by our most recent acquisition of AMS.”

Financial Highlights Three months ended Six months ended (i(in millions of $, except per share & margins) March 31, March 31, 2025 20242 % 2025 20242 % Revenue 193.7 201.3 (4)% 378.7 380.4 - % Adjusted EBITDA1 17.4 27.2 (36)% 35.2 48.5 (27)% Adjusted EBITDA %1 9.0 % 13.5 % (450)bps 9.3 % 12.7 % (340)bps Adjusted Net Profit1 11.1 19.0 (42)% 21.5 33.0 (35)% Adjusted EPS Diluted1 0.93 1.58 (41)% 1.81 2.73 (34)% Operating Free Cash Flow1 9.8 21.0 (53)% 22.9 38.2 (40)%

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section“Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures” at the end of this press release.

2 Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the current year's presentation. For more information, please see the selected consolidated financial information section of the management discussion and analysis.

Second Quarter Results

Revenues decreased 4%, from $201 million to $194 million. Acquisitive growth was 4% and was generated by the acquisitions of the nuclear assets from MDA Ltd and Mabway completed last year. Organic growth was down 8% primarily due to reductions in the ITCS segment, partially offset by 51% organic growth in nuclear services, GNSS antenna products and defence solutions.

Gross margin stood at 33.4% slightly down compared to the same period last year and it represents the 12th quarter above the 30% mark. Adjusted EBITDA1 stood at $17 million, down 36% from $27 million last year, due to revenue slow downs in the current year, combined with a slight decrease in margin percentage, and investments made in selling and marketing efforts to build pipeline for future years. In the United States macro-economic uncertainty resulted in more cautious customer behavior and the Canadian election one month prior to our quarter end did impact the timing of revenues. As a result, adjusted EBITDA1 margin decreased to 9.0%, from 13.5% last year.

Net profit decreased to $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, from $4.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share last year. This decrease in profitability is primarily due to investments in our selling capacity, amortization and deemed compensation expenses related to acquisitions. Adjusted net profit1 was $11.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, down from $19.0 million, or $1.58 per diluted share last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

“In the second quarter we generated $10 million in operating free cash flow1, representing a 56% conversion rate from adjusted EBITDA1,” said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO.“We used our cash and a portion of our credit facility to make capital expenditure investments for $2 million. We also provided a return to shareholders in the form of dividends for $3 million and share buybacks for $4 million. We ended the quarter with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA1 ratio of 0.7x, well-positioned to pursue our growth objectives,” concluded Mr. Houston.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

In the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 93,900 shares for cancellation in consideration of $4.4 million. For the six-month period ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 195,250 shares for cancellation in consideration of $9.3 million. For the remainder of the fiscal year, the Company plans on accelerating its share buybacks by combining daily repurchases with block trades. Its intention is to repurchase up to 6% of the Company's public float as defined at the time of the NCIB announcement on August 16, 2024.

Appointed New Regional VP of Defence for Europe, U.K. and NATO

On January 23, 2025, Calian announced the appointment of Major-General (Ret.) Roch Pelletier to the role of Regional Vice President (RVP) Global Defence & Security. This newly created role addresses the growth of Calian's defence business, driven by increased global military spending, geopolitical instability and the rising demand for advanced technologies. This appointment will advance Calian's strategic business development, strengthen relationships with stakeholders, and provide operational support to drive growth and efficiencies within the region.

Appointed New Board Member

On April 24, 2025, Calian announced the appointment of Eric Demirian to its Board of Directors. Demirian is currently chair of Descartes and a director of IMAX Corporation. He has held board and audit committee roles at a number of public and private companies including Enghouse. With the recent additions of Josh Blair and Lisa Greatrix in February, the appointment of Demirian brings the total number of board members to 10, of which nine are independent and half are women.

Completed the Acquisition of Advanced Medical Solutions

On May 14, 2025, Calian acquired Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS), a leading provider of remote and emergency healthcare services in Northern Canada. Headquartered in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (NWT), AMS is a Canadian-owned company that specializes in the delivery of 24/7/365 operational and medical support across Canada's northern regions, including the NWT, Yukon, Nunavut and parts of Canada's northern provinces. Founded in 1995, the company employs over 300 frontline medical personnel who deliver well-rounded, full-spectrum healthcare services through six distinct divisions.

Quarterly Dividend

On May 13, 2025, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 27, 2025. Dividends paid by the Company are considered“eligible dividend” for tax purposes.

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex challenges. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

CALIAN GROUP LTD. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024 (Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, September 30, 2025 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,150 $ 51,788 Accounts receivable 213,476 157,376 Work in process 19,537 20,437 Inventory 26,805 23,199 Prepaid expenses 23,328 23,978 Derivative assets 71 32 Total current assets 347,367 276,810 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 40,835 40,962 Right of use assets 41,556 36,383 Prepaid expenses 7,018 7,820 Deferred tax asset 3,464 3,425 Investments 3,875 3,875 Acquired intangible assets 116,457 128,253 Goodwill 214,640 210,392 Total non-current assets 427,845 431,110 TOTAL ASSETS $ 775,212 $ 707,920 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 171,962 $ 124,884 Provisions 1,873 3,075 Unearned contract revenue 41,447 41,723 Lease obligations 6,103 5,645 Contingent earn-out 30,978 39,136 Derivative liabilities 151 92 Total current liabilities 252,514 214,555 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt facility 120,750 89,750 Lease obligations 38,714 33,798 Unearned contract revenue 17,164 14,503 Contingent earn-out 2,692 2,697 Deferred tax liabilities 21,557 25,862 Total non-current liabilities 200,877 166,610 TOTAL LIABILITIES 453,391 381,165 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Issued capital 226,347 225,747 Contributed surplus 5,193 6,019 Retained earnings 78,501 91,268 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11,780 3,721 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 321,821 326,755 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 775,212 $ 707,920 Number of common shares issued and outstanding 11,690,276 11,802,364





CALIAN GROUP LTD. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT For the three months and six months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 193,667 $ 201,268 $ 378,714 $ 380,447 Cost of revenues 129,025 131,231 255,271 252,192 Gross profit 64,642 70,037 123,443 128,255 Selling, general and administrative 44,477 40,192 82,582 74,337 Research and development 2,771 2,695 5,667 5,414 Share based compensation 949 1,128 2,040 2,318 Profit before under noted items 16,445 26,022 33,154 46,186 Restructuring expense 372 1,495 1,064 1,495 Depreciation and amortization 11,474 10,113 23,014 19,119 Mergers and acquisition costs 2,373 5,329 4,693 7,309 Profit before interest income and income tax expense 2,226 9,085 4,383 18,263 Interest expense 2,111 1,734 3,894 3,281 Income tax expense (recovery) (180) 2,426 1,170 4,532 NET PROFIT (LOSS) $ 295 $ 4,925 $ (681 ) $ 10,450 Net profit (loss) per share : Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.42 $ (0.06) $ 0.88 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.41 $ (0.06) $ 0.87





CALIAN GROUP LTD. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three months and six months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (Canadian dollars in thousands) Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit $ 295 $ 4,925 $ (681 ) $ 10,450 Items not affecting cash: Interest expense 1,612 1,426 2,907 2,524 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 558 4,088 1,116 4,814 Lease obligations interest expense 499 308 987 757 Income tax expense (recovery) (180 ) 2,426 1,170 4,532 Employee share purchase plan expense 115 134 289 296 Share based compensation expense 834 1,010 1,751 2,023 Depreciation and amortization 11,474 10,113 23,014 19,119 Deemed compensation 1,470 911 3,033 1,515 16,677 25,341 33,586 46,030 Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (55,935 ) (49,996 ) (56,102 ) (61,185 ) Work in process 668 1,341 900 443 Prepaid expenses and other 3,884 (3,483 ) 1,146 (3,557 ) Inventory 2,637 3,570 (3,605 ) 980 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 48,068 59,181 47,210 74,697 Unearned contract revenue 1,092 4,534 2,386 4,740 17,091 40,488 25,521 62,148 Interest paid (2,111 ) (1,734 ) (3,894 ) (3,281 ) Income tax paid (5,120 ) (2,966 ) (7,385 ) (5,541 ) 9,860 35,788 14,242 53,326 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares net of costs 664 945 1,545 1,639 Dividends (3,292 ) (3,319 ) (6,584 ) (6,633 ) Net draw on debt facility 5,000 (24,750 ) 31,000 31,250 Payment of lease obligations (1,664 ) (1,429 ) (3,106 ) (2,600 ) Repurchase of common shares (4,384 ) - (9,310 ) (1,357 ) (3,676 ) (28,553 ) 13,545 22,299 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Business acquisitions (678 ) (10,840 ) (11,893 ) (58,297 ) Property, plant and equipment (2,396 ) (2,796 ) (3,532 ) (5,196 ) (3,074 ) (13,636 ) (15,425 ) (63,493 ) NET CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW) $ 3,110 $ (6,401 ) $ 12,362 $ 12,132 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 61,040 52,267 51,788 33,734 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 64,150 $ 45,866 $ 64,150 $ 45,866

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to Most Comparable IFRS Measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2025

20241

2025

20241

Net profit $ 295 $ 4,925 $ (681 ) $ 10,450 Share based compensation 949 1,128 2,040 2,318 Restructuring expense 372 1,495 1,064 1,495 Depreciation and amortization 11,474 10,113 23,014 19,119 Mergers and acquisition costs 2,373 5,329 4,693 7,309 Interest expense 2,111 1,734 3,894 3,281 Income tax (180 ) 2,426 1,170 4,532 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,394 $ 27,150 $ 35,194 $ 48,504 Adjusted EBITDA per share - Basic 1.48 2.29 3.00 4.10 Adjusted EBITDA per share - Diluted $ 1.46 $ 2.26 $ 2.95 $ 4.02

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2025

20241

2025

20241

Net profit $ 295 $ 4,925 $ (681 ) $ 10,450 Share based compensation 949 1,128 2,040 2,318 Restructuring expense 372 1,495 1,064 1,495 Mergers and acquisition costs 2,373 5,329 4,693 7,309 Amortization of intangibles 7,066 6,149 14,400 11,384 Adjusted net profit 11,055 19,026 21,516 32,956 Weighted average number of common shares basic 11,726,127 11,846,338 11,749,796 11,829,456 Adjusted EPS Basic 0.94 1.61 1.83 2.79 Adjusted EPS Diluted $ 0.93 $ 1.58 $ 1.81 $ 2.73

Operating Free Cash Flow

Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2025

20241

2025

20241

Cash flows generated from operating activities (free cash flow) $ 9,860 $ 35,788 $ 14,242 $ 53,326 Adjustments: M&A costs included in operating activities 345 330 544 980 Change in non-cash working capital (414) (15,147) 8,065 (16,118) Operating free cash flow $ 9,791 $ 20,971 $ 22,851 $ 38,188 Operating free cash flow per share - basic 0.83 1.77 1.94 3.23 Operating free cash flow per share - diluted 0.82 1.74 1.92 3.17 Operating free cash flow conversion 56 % 77 % 65 % 79 %

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

March 31, September 30, 2025

20241

Cash $ 64,150 $ 45,866 Debt facility 120,750 69,000 Net debt (net cash) 56,600 23,134 Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA 78,846 86,355 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 0.7 0.3

Operating free cash flow measures the company's cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. The Company's ability to convert adjusted EBITDA to operating free cash flow is critical for the long term success of its strategic growth. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.

1 Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the current year's presentation. For more information, please see the selected quarterly financial information section of the management discussion and analysis.