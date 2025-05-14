403
stc collaborates Al-Amiri Hospital to enhance visitors’ experience
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 14th May 2025: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced its collaboration with Al-Amiri Hospital to enhance the experience for hospital visitors. The collaboration comes as part of stc’s extensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, particularly focusing on healthcare, one of the program’s strategic pillars. As part of the initiative, stc will provide a range of televisions, display screens, and comfortable seating in patient rooms and wings at Al-Amiri Hospital.
With a strategic focus set on supporting the healthcare sector in Kuwait, stc embarked on this initiative with its primary objective of elevating the visitors experience through modern devices and a welcoming ambiance that puts hospital visitors more at ease as they seek treatment. The collaboration is part of stc’s broader approach to sustainable community engagement and its commitment to playing an active role in supporting national priorities.
As part of this initiative, stc’s Public Relations team scheduled a visit to the hospital, where they were introduced to Dr. Mohammad Al Jarallah, Chief Medical Officer and Mr. Jassim Al Baroun, Head of the Public Relations at Al-Amiri Hospital, and several members of the hospital’s administration. During the visit, the team managed to view the current waiting rooms and various wings at the hospital to plan for the new items that will be added to each location.
Commenting on the initiative, Ahmed Al Nowaibet, Director of Public Relations and Social Media at stc, said, “At stc, we actively seek opportunities to support the community through collaborative partnerships with government entities, particularly in areas that directly impact people’s well-being. Creating an environment where hospital visitors feel at ease is a fundamental part of delivering quality healthcare. Comfort plays a crucial role in the healing process and ensuring that hospital visitors are supported both physically and emotionally contributes to better outcomes and an overall improved experience during treatment.”
He added, “Our collaboration with Al-Amiri Hospital reflects our commitment to support the healthcare sector in Kuwait, in addition to the various initiatives that we have launched in the past. Having said that, healthcare remains a strategic priority within our CSR program, and we take pride in contributing to national efforts that align with Kuwait’s vision for improved and accessible public services. As a pioneer in the private sector, stc will continue to participate in or introduce initiatives that serve the broader community and support sustainable development.”
