Nexxen Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Generated record Q1 Contribution ex-TAC and programmatic revenue, driven by 40% year-over-year CTV revenue growth, alongside a 95% year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA Trading structure simplification has driven higher trading volume as well as increased analyst and investor interest Completed $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program and launched a new and ongoing $50 million repurchase program in April 2025 Hosting investor day on May 22, 2025 NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the“Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, announced today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Q1 2025 Financial Highlights

Record Q1 Contribution ex-TAC of $75.0 million, up 8% year-over-year

Record Q1 programmatic revenue of $71.8 million, up 10% year-over-year

Record Q1 CTV revenue of $26.4 million, up 40% year-over-year

CTV revenue increased to 37% of programmatic revenue from 29% in Q1 2024

Programmatic revenue reflected 92% of revenue compared to 88% in Q1 2024

Adjusted EBITDA of $23.1 million, up 95% year-over-year, representing a 31% Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis (30% on a revenue basis), compared to 17% (16% on a revenue basis) in Q1 2024

Video revenue increased to 75% of programmatic revenue from 66% in Q1 2024 $164.7 million cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, alongside $90 million undrawn on the Company's revolving credit facility and no long-term debt “Our momentum continued in Q1 fueling record results driven by CTV, alongside significant Adjusted EBITDA growth,” said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Nexxen.“We believe these results reflect the payoff from years of investment in our technology, data capabilities and brand. Industry partners are increasingly embracing our full stack of interconnected AI-powered data and technology solutions - driving greater spending, deeper adoption and long-term growth potential, even in uncertain market conditions. The recent launch of nexAI, which is already being utilized by dozens of clients, marks an exciting step forward in our innovation journey - maximizing data value, improving usability and enhancing performance for customers across their workflows through a suite of AI-powered assistants and features. We remain confident these innovative advancements will increase our competitive advantages, further our momentum, accelerate our growth opportunity and reinforce our leadership position, and we look forward to sharing more at our investor day next week.” Financial Guidance

Nexxen reaffirms its prior full year 2025 financial guidance:





Full year 2025 Contribution ex-TAC of approximately $380 million



Full year 2025 programmatic revenue to reflect approximately 90% of full year 2025 revenue

Full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $125 million



While the broader advertising market is experiencing softness in Q2 amid economic uncertainty and evolving U.S. trade policies, the Company remains confident in its full year 2025 guidance, contingent upon no significant deterioration in macroeconomic or advertising conditions. This confidence is supported by strong, ongoing support from Nexxen's clients and partners.

Though the Company remains confident in its full year 2025 guidance based on current visibility and spending trends observed to this point in Q2, it also acknowledges the dynamic nature of the advertising landscape and that additional macroeconomic shocks, tariff impacts or policy shifts could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand. Management expects to continue investments in technology, data and Generative AI throughout 2025 to advance the usability, interconnectivity and performance of Nexxen's platform. These investments are expected to strengthen the Company's competitive advantages, drive greater wallet share from customers, attract new partners and accelerate Nexxen's growth opportunity. Operational Highlights

Streamlined to a single U.S. Ordinary Share listing on Nasdaq in February 2025, driving stronger investor and analyst interest, higher trading volume and eligibility for inclusion in select stock indices.

Added 101 new actively spending first-time advertiser customers in Q1 2025 across travel, government, financial services and other verticals, including 15 new enterprise self-service advertiser customers.

Onboarded 63 new supply partners across several verticals and formats in Q1 2025.

Enhanced Nexxen's live sports advanced TV offerings through partnerships with FOX Sports, DirecTV, FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports) and others, as well as programmatic advertising platform StackAdapt.

Expanded partnership with Tubi, one of the largest free ad-supported streaming services, beyond the U.S. to the U.K. to increase programmatic advertising revenue opportunities. Launched Nexxen U, a first-of-its-kind educational program dedicated to the convergence of linear, CTV and digital media, with experts from Tinuiti, KINESSO and others teaching courses, and hundreds of learners already participating. Share Repurchase Program Updates (Share Totals and Cost Basis' Shown on a Post-Reverse-Split Basis)

Nexxen repurchased 3,666,864 Ordinary Shares during Q1 2025 at an average price of $8.95, reflecting a total investment of $32.9 million.

The Company both completed its previous $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program and launched a new and ongoing $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program in April 2025, which is expected to continue until the earlier of November 19, 2025, or completion. The ongoing program does not obligate Nexxen to repurchase any particular amount of Ordinary Shares and the program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion, subject to applicable law.

From March 1, 2022, when the Company launched a series of share repurchase programs, through March 31, 2025, Nexxen repurchased 22,621,472 Ordinary Shares, or 29.2% of shares outstanding, reflecting a total investment of $190.2 million.

As of April 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $39.0 million remaining on its Ordinary Share repurchase program authorization. Nexxen's Board of Directors intends to continue to evaluate implementing additional share repurchase programs following completion of the ongoing program, subject to then current market conditions, necessary approvals and the Company's valuation. Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31

2025 2024 % IFRS highlights Revenue 78.3 74.4 5% Programmatic revenue 71.8 65.6 10% Operating profit (loss) 3.4 (6.6) 153% Net income (loss) margin on a gross profit basis 3% (14%) Total comprehensive income (loss) 2.4 (7.3) 133% Diluted earnings (loss) per share (*) 0.02 (0.10) 126% Non-IFRS highlights Contribution ex-TAC 75.0 69.7 8% Adjusted EBITDA 23.1 11.9 95% Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis 31% 17% Non-IFRS net income 10.6 1.2 808% Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (*) 0.16 0.02 898%

(*) Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company's two-for-one reverse share split and the changes in par value from NIS 0.01 to NIS 0.02 effected on February 14, 2025. See also Note 1a of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 5, 2025 for details.

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen's robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“can,”“will,”“estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding anticipated financial results for full year 2025 and beyond; anticipated benefits of Nexxen's strategic transactions and commercial partnerships; anticipated features and benefits of Nexxen's products and service offerings, including anticipated benefits relating to the launch of nexAI; Nexxen's positioning for accelerated growth and continued future growth; Nexxen's medium- to long-term prospects; management's belief that Nexxen is well-positioned to benefit from future industry growth trends and Company-specific catalysts; the Company's plans with respect to its cash reserves as well as ongoing and future share repurchase programs; the anticipated impact of the Company's Generative AI initiative and its ability to contribute to the Company's growth; management's expectations to continue investments in technology, data and Generative AI throughout 2025, and the anticipated impact of these investments; as well as any other statements related to Nexxen's future financial results and operating performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts (including trade negotiations or enforcement actions) that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global conflicts and war, including the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen and Iran, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen's business, customers and the markets in which Nexxen competes; changes in industry trends; and other negative developments in Nexxen's business or unfavorable legislative or regulatory developments. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( ) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Information

In addition to our IFRS results, we review certain non-IFRS financial measures to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of investments in our technology and development and sales and marketing, and assess our operational efficiencies. These non-IFRS measures include Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-IFRS Net Income and Non-IFRS Earnings per share, each of which is discussed below.

These non-IFRS financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or as superior to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and review the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most comparable IFRS measures and the reasons we consider them appropriate. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC," "Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA," and "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-IFRS Net Income," included as part of this press release.



Contribution ex-TAC : Contribution ex-TAC for Nexxen is defined as gross profit plus depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue and cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) minus the Performance media cost (“traffic acquisition costs” or“TAC”). Performance media cost represents the costs of purchases of impressions from publishers on a cost-per-thousand impression basis in our non-core Performance activities. Contribution ex-TAC is a supplemental measure of our financial performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with IFRS. Contribution ex-TAC should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit as a measure of financial performance. Contribution ex-TAC is a non-IFRS financial measure and should not be viewed in isolation. We believe Contribution ex-TAC is a useful measure in assessing the performance of Nexxen because it facilitates a consistent comparison against our core business without considering the impact of traffic acquisition costs related to revenue reported on a gross basis.

Adjusted EBITDA : We define Adjusted EBITDA for Nexxen as total comprehensive income (loss) for the period adjusted for foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, tax expenses (benefit), financial income (expenses), net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expenses and delisting related one-time costs. Adjusted EBITDA is included in the press release because it is a key metric used by management and our Board of Directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA on a Contribution ex-TAC basis. Non-IFRS Net Income and Non-IFRS Earnings per Share: We define non-IFRS earnings per share as non-IFRS net income divided by non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding. Non-IFRS net income is equal to net income (loss) excluding amortization of acquired intangibles, delisting related one-time costs and stock-based compensation expenses, and also considers the tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments. In periods in which we have non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-IFRS earnings per share includes the impact of potentially dilutive shares. Potentially dilutive shares consist of stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and performance stock units, each computed using the treasury stock method. We believe non-IFRS earnings per share is useful to investors in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and our trends on a per share basis and also facilitates comparison of our financial results on a per share basis with other companies, many of which present a similar non-IFRS measure. However, a potential limitation of our use of non-IFRS earnings per share is that other companies may define non-IFRS earnings per share differently, which may make comparison difficult. This measure may also exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Non-IFRS earnings per share is a performance measure and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Because of these limitations, we also consider the comparable IFRS measure of net income (loss).

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-IFRS financial metrics because reconciling information is not available without an unreasonable effort, such as attempting to make assumptions that cannot reasonably be made on a forward-looking basis to determine the corresponding IFRS metric.

Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended March 31 2025 2024 % ($ in thousands) Total comprehensive income (loss) 2,391 (7,286) 133% Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation (758) 412 Tax expenses (benefit) 2,876 (225) Financial income (expenses), net (1,060) 545 Depreciation and amortization 15,267 15,793 Stock-based compensation expenses 2,900 2,634 Delisting related one-time costs 1,520 - Adjusted EBITDA 23,136 11,873 95%





Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC

Three months ended March 31 2025 2024 % ($ in thousands) Revenue 78,330 74,432 5% Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (11,199) (14,538) Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue (12,294) (11,766) Gross profit (IFRS) 54,837 48,128 14% Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue 12,294 11,766 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 11,199 14,538 Performance media cost (3,342) (4,750) Contribution ex-TAC (Non-IFRS) 74,988 69,682 8%





Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-IFRS Net Income

Three months ended March 31 2025 2024 % ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) 1,633 (6,874) 124% Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,870 7,057 Delisting related one-time costs 1,520 - Stock-based compensation expenses 2,900 2,634 Tax effect of Non-IFRS adjustments(1) (1,284) (1,645) Non-IFRS net income 10,639 1,172 808% Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted (in millions)(2) (*) 65.7 72.2 Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (in USD) (*) 0.16 0.02 898%

(1) Non-IFRS net income includes the estimated tax impact from the expense items reconciling between net income (loss) and non-IFRS net income

(2) Non-IFRS earnings per share is computed using the same weighted-average number of shares that are used to compute IFRS earnings (loss) per share

(*) Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company's two-for-one reverse share split and the changes in par value from NIS 0.01 to NIS 0.02 effected on February 14, 2025. See also Note 1a of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 5, 2025 for details.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited ) March 31 December 31 2025 2024 USD thousands Assets ASSETS : Cash and cash equivalents 164,712 187,068 Trade receivables, net 159,182 217,960 Other receivables 6,407 4,579 Current tax assets 3,987 3,373 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 334,288 412,980 Fixed assets, net 16,181 15,727 Right-of-use assets 28,790 31,500 Intangible assets, net 332,336 336,768 Deferred tax assets 14,474 17,800 Investment in shares 25,000 25,000 Other long-term assets 572 738 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 417,353 427,533 TOTAL ASSETS 751,641 840,513 Liabilities and shareholders' equity LIABILITIES: Current maturities of lease liabilities 14,191 14,340 Trade payables 173,049 228,514 Other payables 36,796 38,526 Current tax liabilities 4,247 4,677 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 228,283 286,057 Employee benefits 275 300 Long-term lease liabilities 19,854 22,857 Deferred tax liabilities 503 445 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 20,632 23,602 TOTAL LIABILITIES 248,915 309,659 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital 360 377 Share premium 332,005 362,507 Other comprehensive loss (1,718) (2,476) Retained earnings 172,079 170,446 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 502,726 530,854 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 751,641 840,513

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31 2025 2024 USD thousands Revenue 78,330 74,432 Cost of Revenue (Exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 11,199 14,538 Research and development expenses 12,764 12,381 Selling and marketing expenses 28,866 27,134 General and administrative expenses 6,785 11,140 Depreciation and amortization 15,267 15,793 Total operating costs 63,682 66,448 Operating Profit (loss) 3,449 (6,554) Financing income (1,770) (2,425) Financing expenses 710 2,970 Financing expenses (income), net (1,060) 545 Profit (loss) before taxes on income 4,509 (7,099) Tax expenses (benefits) 2,876 (225) Profit (loss) for the period 1,633 (6,874) Other comprehensive income (loss) items: Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation 758 (412) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 758 (412) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2,391 (7,286) Loss per share Basic earnings (loss) per share (in USD) (*) 0.03 (0.10) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (in USD) (*) 0.02 (0.10)

(*) Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company's two-for-one reverse share split and the changes in par value from NIS 0.01 to NIS 0.02 effected on February 14, 2025. See also Note 1a of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 5, 2025 for details.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(Unaudited) Share capital Share premium Other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total USD thousands Balance as of January 1, 2025 377 362,507 (2,476) 170,446 530,854 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - - 1,633 1,633 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation - - 758 - 758 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 758 1,633 2,391 Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity Own shares acquired (20) (32,864) - - (32,884) Share based compensation - 2,203 - - 2,203 Exercise of share options 3 159 - - 162 Balance as of March 31, 2025 360 332,005 (1,718) 172,079 502,726 Balance as of January 1, 2024 417 410,563 (2,441) 135,009 543,548 Total comprehensive loss for the period Loss for the period - - - (6,874) (6,874) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation - - (412) - (412) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (412) (6,874) (7,286) Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity Own shares acquired (17) (16,075) - - (16,092) Share based compensation - 2,660 - - 2,660 Exercise of share options 2 189 - - 191 Balance as of March 31, 2024 402 397,337 (2,853) 128,135 523,021

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Three months ended

March 31 2025 2024 USD thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES : Profit (loss) for the period 1,633 (6,874) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 15,267 15,793 Net financing expense (income) (1,113) 430 Gain on leases modification (9) (4) Share-based compensation and restricted shares 2,900 2,634 Tax expenses (benefits) 2,876 (225) Change in trade and other receivables 57,122 45,684 Change in trade and other payables (58,640) (19,361) Change in employee benefits (23) (7) Income taxes received 76 453 Income taxes paid (1,552) (433) Interest received 1,266 1,961 Interest paid (528) (2,325) Net cash provided by operating activities 19,275 37,726 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Change in pledged deposits, net (58) (27) Payments on finance lease receivable 390 443 Acquisition of fixed assets (2,274) (2,719) Acquisition and capitalization of intangible assets (3,905) (3,618) Repayment of debt investment 23 27 Net cash used in investing activities (5,824) (5,894) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of own shares (31,979) (15,970) Proceeds from exercise of share options 162 191 Leases repayment (4,113) (4,027)

Net cash used in financing activities (35,930) (19,806) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (22,479) 12,026 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF PERIOD 187,068 234,308 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATIONS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 123 (1,397) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF PERIOD 164,712 244,937