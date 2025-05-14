[Latest] Global Pharmaceutical Container Market Size/Share Worth USD 189.45 Billion By 2034 At A 6.98% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Pharmaceutical Container Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 97.63 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 103.23 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 189.45 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.98% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group S.A., Becton Dickinson and Company, Berry Global Group Inc., Bilcare Limited, Catalent Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Mondi Group, Nipro Corporation, Piramal Glass Private Limited, Schott AG, Sealed Air Corporation, Uflex Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Services, Westrock Company, Wipak Group, Harpak Ulma & Others. Austin, TX, USA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Pharmaceutical Container Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Bottles, Vials & Ampoules, Bags & Pouches, Prefilled Syringes & Cartridges, Trays, Tubes), By Material Type (Plastics, Glass, Metal), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034 ” in its research database. -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=0715ce32-6736-4f85-a445-f3d67039adc8&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0715ce32-6736-4f85-a445-f3d67039adc8/global-pharmaceutical-container-market-2025-2034-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Pharmaceutical Container Market 2025 – 2034 (By Billion).png" width="668" />

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pharmaceutical Container Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 97.63 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 103.23 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 189.45 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.98% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034."

Pharmaceutical Container Market Overview

The pharma packaging containers market is expanding at a rapid rate because companies are in search of secure, efficient, and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Companies like Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Berry Global Group, Inc., and Bilcare Limited are spearheading the innovation of smart containers that ensure drug safety, compliance, and integrity. They go for innovations such as tamper evidence, child-resistant packaging, and environmentally friendly materials to satisfy growing demands for good quality drug packaging. The company needs innovations like these to ensure product safety and environmental effectiveness in response to growing regulatory requirements.

Pharmaceutical Container Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Growing Demand for Pharmaceutical Products: Expanding global healthcare requirements, brought about by an ageing population and chronic diseases, are enhancing the demand for pharmaceutical packaging. As the pharmaceutical sector expands, the demand for secure, dependable, and sustainable packaging becomes increasingly imperative to guarantee drug integrity, security, and regulatory compliance. As an example, this January 2024, Berry Global Healthcare is presenting its latest packaging and drug delivery innovations, such as the Pneumohaler inhaler, Risdrop eye drop nozzle, and Berry Digi-Cap with digital patient compliance technology. The company also launches the BerryHaler two-chambered inhaler for combination drugs alongside its combined CDMO offerings. Berry will also be showcasing a sustainability presentation on healthcare packaging circularity, emphasizing its involvement in patient care and the environment.

Pharmaceutical Container Innovation: Innovation in drug delivery systems requires specialized packaging to ensure effective and safe administration of drugs. This innovation creates room for demand for pharmaceutical packaging to accommodate emerging drug formulations and drug delivery forms. For instance, in December 2024, Ardagh Glass Packaging-Europe joined forces with Hernö Gin to launch a new, bespoke 500 ml glass bottle that is visually appealing and sustainable. Ardagh's Limmared plant in Sweden manufactures the new bottle, which features an embossed Hernö copper still and weighs 100g less at 480g. As the amount of recycled glass is boosted, the bottle saves 31% of carbon emissions, while moving production to Sweden reduces emissions from transport while maintaining both brands' premium quality and sustainability values.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 103.23 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 189.45 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 97.63 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.98% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product Type, Material Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Pharmaceutical Container Market: SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The pharmaceutical packaging container market is supported by firm regulatory frameworks that ensure product quality and patient safety. Industry giants across the world, such as Amcor Plc, Becton Dickinson, and Berry Global, have driven innovation in the development of child-resistant and tamper-evident containers. Furthermore, the increased demand for biologics and personalized medicine has driven the innovation of sophisticated, secure containers to preserve the integrity of sensitive drugs.

Weaknesses: Among the key market weaknesses is high cost, as indicated by the approval and setup process of the new drug packaging material and shape. The producers also experience logistical challenges from intricate supply chains and cold chain storage requirements on some products. Geographical variability of regulatory parameters also leads to global delivery and commercialization delays.

Opportunities: There is immense potential for expansion in emerging economies like India, China, and Brazil, where rising healthcare infrastructure is creating demand for safe and efficient pharma containers. Growing biopharmaceuticals and injectables are also giving rise to vial, ampoule, and prefilled syringe packaging innovation. Furthermore, the move towards sustainable, eco-friendly packaging materials provides manufacturers with a chance to innovate biodegradable and recyclable packaging.

Threats: The industry is exposed to the risk of proliferation of counterfeits of medicines that erode confidence in packaging integrity and undermine patient safety. Compliance with packaging regulations creates regulatory pressure and redundancy by replicating rules across different regions, which adds to the burden on manufacturers. Economic downturns, raw material shortages, and disruption of the supply chain, as experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, continue to pose as ongoing threats to manufacturing and distribution.

Pharmaceutical Container Market Regional Perspective

The Pharmaceutical container market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: North America has become a focus region in the international pharmaceutical packaging market because of its highly developed healthcare infrastructure, strict regulatory requirements, and growing need for innovative and environmentally friendly packaging materials. Strong patient safety and product integrity concerns in the region's highly developed pharmaceutical industry, along with growing demands for packaging guaranteeing drug stability, security, and compliance with changing regulations, have driven demand for packaging. While drug makers are still looking to improve drug performance and extend product offerings, packaging solutions increasingly play a vital role in solving issues such as product piracy, tamper-evidence, and the environment.

Europe: Europe leads the pharmaceutical packaging market due to its highly regulated environment, diversified and strong pharma sector, and increasing focus on innovation and sustainability. It is world-famous for its highest standards of product safety, traceability, and conformity, which is driving the development of better packaging solutions. In addition, the emphasis of Europe on minimizing its environmental footprint has spurred the increase in sustainable material and recyclable packaging solutions. As the pharma industry grows, demand for packaging that offers drug stability support, patient protection, and sustainability continues to remain the driving factor in determining Europe's future for packaging solutions.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific area is experiencing the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging sector at a very fast pace, primarily due to growing healthcare markets and rising pharmaceutical manufacturing in the major countries of China, India, and Japan. With increasing demand for pharmaceuticals in these countries owing to the needs for growing healthcare and aging populations, demand for innovative packaging solutions that ensure product safety, compliance, and patient convenience has grown. Besides, the region is being developed as a huge manufacturing hub, which not only increases pharmaceutical products' manufacturing but also generates a demand for packaging that reinforces big-scale manufacturing while maintaining high standards of quality and regulatory control.

LAMEA: The LAMEA market is becoming an ever-more-important driver of the pharmaceutical packaging market due to rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure and pharmaceutical manufacturing growth. Middle Eastern, Latin American, and African nations are witnessing a surge in healthcare investments, thus driving demand for high-end packaging solutions that are capable of managing the complexities of modern-day pharmaceutical products. With increasing emphasis on regulatory compliance, patient safety, and product purity, the region is embracing new packaging technologies catering to local demands of temperature control, safe delivery, and environmental sustainability. As healthcare services and pharmaceutical manufacturing continue to enhance, the LAMEA packaging market is poised to take a positive growth trajectory.

Browse the full “ Pharmaceutical Container Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Bottles, Vials & Ampoules, Bags & Pouches, Prefilled Syringes & Cartridges, Trays, Tubes), By Material Type (Plastics, Glass, Metal), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=df78cf8f-301a-4bbd-bb40-b029f065fe2a&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/df78cf8f-301a-4bbd-bb40-b029f065fe2a/global-pharmaceutical-container-market-2025-2034-by-material-type-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Pharmaceutical Container Market 2025 – 2034 (By Material Type).png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Pharmaceutical Container Market :



Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group S.A.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Berry Global Group Inc.

Bilcare Limited

Catalent Inc.

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Gerresheimer AG

Klöckner Pentaplast Group

Mondi Group

Nipro Corporation

Piramal Glass Private Limited

Schott AG

Sealed Air Corporation

Uflex Ltd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Westrock Company

Wipak Group

Harpak Ulma

Bandall Pharma Packaging Solutions

Nolato AB (publ)

Medical Packaging Inc. LLC

Origin Pharma Packaging Others

The Pharmaceutical Container Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type



Bottles

Vials & Ampoules

Bags & Pouches

Prefilled Syringes & Cartridges

Trays Tubes

By Material Type



Plastics

Glass Metal

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

