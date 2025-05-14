Creative Realities Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results
| CREATIVE REALITIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,149
|$
|1,037
|Accounts receivable, net
|12,983
|10,605
|Inventories, net
|1,788
|1,995
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|959
|859
|Total Current Assets
|$
|16,879
|$
|14,496
|Property and equipment, net
|335
|321
|Goodwill
|26,453
|26,453
|Other intangible assets, net
|22,309
|22,841
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|682
|787
|Other non-current assets
|333
|312
|Total Assets
|$
|66,991
|$
|65,210
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,658
|$
|6,354
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,767
|3,210
|Deferred revenues
|3,479
|1,137
|Customer deposits
|2,051
|2,181
|Current maturities of operating leases
|404
|466
|Short-term debt
|387
|-
|Short-term contingent consideration, at fair value
|-
|12,815
|Total Current Liabilities
|13,746
|26,163
|Revolving credit facility
|19,238
|13,044
|Long-term debt
|3,613
|-
|Long-term obligations under operating leases
|295
|342
|Other non-current liabilities
|229
|201
|Total Liabilities
|37,121
|39,750
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 66,666 shares authorized; 10,447 and 10,447 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|104
|104
|Additional paid-in capital
|83,252
|82,210
|Accumulated deficit
|(53,486
|)
|(56,854
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|29,870
|25,460
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|66,991
|$
|65,210
| CREATIVE REALITIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Sales
|Hardware
|$
|3,394
|$
|4,144
|Services and other
|6,340
|8,141
|Total sales
|9,734
|12,285
|Cost of sales
|Hardware
|2,304
|3,193
|Services and other
|2,977
|3,328
|Total cost of sales
|5,281
|6,521
|Gross profit
|4,453
|5,764
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing expenses
|1,247
|1,465
|General and administrative expenses
|3,928
|4,375
|Total operating expenses
|5,175
|5,840
|Operating loss
|(722
|)
|(76
|)
|Other expenses (income):
|Interest expense, including amortization of debt discount
|321
|663
|Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|(604
|)
|Gain on settlement of contingent consideration
|(4,775
|)
|-
|Other expense (income)
|265
|(35
|)
|Total other expenses (income)
|(4,189
|)
|24
|Net income (loss) before income taxes
|3,467
|(100
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(99
|)
|(9
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,368
|$
|(109
|)
|Basic earning (loss) per common share
|$
|0.32
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted earning (loss) per common share
|$
|0.32
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|10,447
|10,421
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|10,447
|10,421
| CREATIVE REALITIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, except share per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Operating Activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,368
|$
|(109
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,187
|839
|Amortization of debt discount
|-
|360
|Amortization of stock-based compensation
|2
|3
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|26
|-
|Provision for inventory reserves
|18
|-
|Gain on settlement of contingent consideration
|(4,775
|)
|-
|Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|(604
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|39
|4
|Changes to operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(2,378
|)
|2,952
|Inventories
|189
|(498
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(100
|)
|(172
|)
|Accounts payable
|(1,744
|)
|(2,976
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(431
|)
|317
|Deferred revenue
|2,342
|645
|Customer deposits
|(130
|)
|1,178
|Other, net
|(62
|)
|(1
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(2,449
|)
|1,938
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(8
|)
|(6
|)
|Capitalization of labor for software development
|(613
|)
|(824
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(621
|)
|(830
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility
|12,111
|-
|Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility
|(5,917
|)
|-
|Settlement of contingent consideration
|(3,000
|)
|-
|Repayment of term debt
|-
|(1,109
|)
|Principal payments on finance leases
|(12
|)
|(10
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|3,182
|(1,119
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|112
|(11
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|1,037
|2,910
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|1,149
|$
|2,899
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands, unaudited)
A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows, but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so excluded or included in the most comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measure. Earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) and adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are non-GAAP financial performance measures we believe offer a useful view of the overall operations of our business. These non-GAAP financial performance measures, which may not be comparable to, and may be defined differently than, similarly titled measures used or reported by other companies, should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures and should be read together with financial information presented on a GAAP basis.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP. We use non-GAAP financial performance measures to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business. We believe these non-GAAP financial performance measures are helpful in identifying trends in our day-to-day performance because the items excluded have little or no significance on our day-to-day operations. These measures provide an assessment of core expenses and afford management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals as well as achieve optimal financial performance. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information useful for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude certain expenses that we believe may not be indicative of our business operating results. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net (loss) income as an indicator of performance or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation, fair value adjustments and both cash and non-cash non-recurring gains and charges. We strongly urge you to review the following reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, along with our condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We also strongly urge you not to rely on any single financial performance measure to evaluate our business.
The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from net loss, CRI's most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
|Quarters Ended
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|Quarters ended
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|GAAP net (loss) income
|$
|3,368
|$
|(2,838
|)
|$
|54
|$
|(615
|)
|$
|(109
|)
|Interest expense:
|Amortization of debt discount
|-
|-
|-
|209
|360
|Other interest, net
|321
|296
|303
|304
|303
|Depreciation/amortization:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,136
|1,128
|1,081
|878
|790
|Amortization of employee share-based awards
|2
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Depreciation of property & equipment
|51
|49
|51
|52
|49
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|99
|(120
|)
|192
|25
|9
|EBITDA
|$
|4,977
|$
|(1,481
|)
|$
|1,684
|$
|856
|$
|1,405
|Adjustments
|Loss (Gain) on fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|2,022
|598
|(408
|)
|(604
|)
|Gain on settlement of contingent consideration
|(4,775
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|-
|1,059
|-
|Other (income) expense
|265
|(74
|)
|(11
|)
|18
|(35
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|467
|$
|467
|$
|2,271
|$
|1,525
|$
|766
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment