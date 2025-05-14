Pyxis Oncology To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
- 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, May 21 at 2:05 p.m. ET
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, June 5 at 4:55 p.m. ET
A live webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Pyxis Oncology's website, ir.pyxisoncology.com .
About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on defeating difficult-to-treat cancers. The Company is efficiently building next generation therapeutics that hold the potential for monotherapy and combination indications. Its lead candidate, micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO, formerly PYX-201), has been evaluated in ongoing Phase 1 clinical studies in multiple types of solid tumors with a go-forward development focus on treating patients with recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) based on the strength of the HNSCC signal that emerged. Additionally, the Company initiated a Phase 1/2 combination study of MICVO and Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in patients with R/M HNSCC and other advanced solid tumors.
To learn more, visit or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .
Pyxis Oncology Contact
Pamela Connealy
CFO and COO
...
