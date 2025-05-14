Pony AI Inc. Announces Voluntary Extended Lock-Ups By Founders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Extended lock-ups cover approximately 22.9% of total outstanding ordinary shares

SHANGHAI, China, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: PONY), a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility, today announced that Dr. Jun Peng, Chairman of the Board, Co-founder, and CEO, and Dr. Tiancheng Lou, Co-founder and CTO, have each entered into voluntary extended lock-up agreements (the "Extended Lock-Ups"). These agreements cover all shares of the Company's share capital or securities convertible into, exchangeable, or exercisable for any shares of the Company's share capital directly or indirectly owned by the co-founders for a period of 540 days starting from May 25, 2025, the expiration date of the Company's initial public offering lock-up period.

The Extended Lock-Ups cover a total of 110,828 Class A ordinary shares and 81,088,770 Class B ordinary shares, representing approximately 22.9% of the Company's total issued and outstanding ordinary shares as of the date of this announcement.

“These voluntary extended lock-up agreements demonstrate our confidence in vision and the execution of our growth strategy,” commented Dr. James Peng, Co-founder and CEO of“At this critical stage of scaling up our Robotaxi production and deployment, we believe this commitment will further reinforce long-term shareholder confidence and support sustainable value creation.”

Pony AI Inc. is a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology, a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates proprietary software, hardware, and services, Pony.ai is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology. For more information, please visit: .

