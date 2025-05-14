Netreputation.Com Reports Record Year-Over-Year Growth, Projects Major Global Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, Fla., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetReputation.com, a leading innovator in online reputation management, today announced a record-breaking year in 2024, achieving over, marking afrom $15 million in 2023. The company's continued growth highlights its expanding market share and dominant presence in the digital reputation space for individuals and businesses alike.

Founded by CEO Adam Petrilli , NetReputation has quickly evolved into one of the fastest-growing tech firms in the online brand protection industry. With a current count of 58 employees, the company anticipates expanding to over 100 team members by 2029 to support rising demand and new international ventures.

“This growth is a direct result of our team's commitment to innovation, our clients, and our mission to give people and businesses control over how they're perceived online,” said Petrilli.“We've built a platform that not only solves real problems in today's digital-first world but positions us as the gold standard in reputation management.”

Looking ahead, Petrilli projects that NetReputation will exceed $50 million in gross revenue within the next five years , driven by continued product innovation, team evolution, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, NetReputation is preparing for a major international expansion , with operations set to launch in both the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates . These new markets represent a significant opportunity to scale globally and meet the growing need for online reputation services across diverse regions.

“We're just getting started,” Petrilli added.“Our vision is global, and our solutions are scalable. With new markets on the horizon and a world-class team in place, we are poised to lead the future of digital reputation management.”

