403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Snøhetta’s People and the Library of Alexandria exhibition is landing in Abu Dhabi 16 May 2025
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: Erth is proud to present People and the Library of Alexandria — an exhibition curated by global architecture and design group Snøhetta, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi-based creative studio Slash. The exhibition explores the life and legacy of the new Bibliotheca Alexandrina, one of Egypt’s most iconic cultural landmarks, and highlights its deep, enduring ties to the UAE.
The story of this landmark began in 1988 with a joint initiative between UNESCO and the Egyptian government to revive the ancient Library of Alexandria and features the lesser-known role of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Guided by his appreciation for literature and culture, he contributed one of the largest donations towards the project, helping take it from idea to reality. His support laid the groundwork for the New Bibliotheca Alexandrina’s opening in 2002, marking a renaissance of this historic institution and reaffirming Egypt’s commitment to knowledge, education, and cultural exchange.
Today, the new Bibliotheca Alexandrina stands near the site of the ancient Library of Alexandria and is one of the largest libraries and cultural projects in the world — with nearly 6,000 square meters of hand-carved stone cladding and 5 million books in its collection. More than a public research library, it is a vibrant cultural hub, home to museums, exhibition spaces, educational centers, and more. Each year, it welcomes an average of 1,500 programs, lectures, and events, drawing close to a million visitors, many from younger generations.
The exhibition, which is free and open to the public through booking, charts the Library’s architectural journey from 1989 when Snøhetta, a then young and unknown practice, won the international UNESCO competition for the revival of the ancient Library — underlining Sheikh Zayed’s pivotal role and the wider UAE connection in reimagining the ancient landmark for a new era. His vision and commitment to cultural exchange and heritage preservation not only reflected his belief in education and knowledge sharing but also inspired other leaders and nations to join the initiative, elevating the Library to a global symbol of collaboration.
From this architectural legacy emerges a thread of personal stories, archival photographs, and interviews that capture the Library’s profound social impact, told trough the voices of those who experience it. Every aspect of its existence — from its intricately carved stone facade to its programs and collaborations — speaks of human connection and shared experience, demonstrating how the New Bibliotheca Alexandrina continues to shape the lives of individuals and communities alike.
The upcoming exhibition offers a tribute to this enduring narrative and celebrates the Library as a vibrant community hub, a sanctuary for learning, and a beacon of knowledge. Previously inaugurated at Snøhetta’s Archive Gallery in Oslo, People and the Library of Alexandria is set to open on May 16th, 2025, at Erth, Abu Dhabi, and will run for three months.
The story of this landmark began in 1988 with a joint initiative between UNESCO and the Egyptian government to revive the ancient Library of Alexandria and features the lesser-known role of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Guided by his appreciation for literature and culture, he contributed one of the largest donations towards the project, helping take it from idea to reality. His support laid the groundwork for the New Bibliotheca Alexandrina’s opening in 2002, marking a renaissance of this historic institution and reaffirming Egypt’s commitment to knowledge, education, and cultural exchange.
Today, the new Bibliotheca Alexandrina stands near the site of the ancient Library of Alexandria and is one of the largest libraries and cultural projects in the world — with nearly 6,000 square meters of hand-carved stone cladding and 5 million books in its collection. More than a public research library, it is a vibrant cultural hub, home to museums, exhibition spaces, educational centers, and more. Each year, it welcomes an average of 1,500 programs, lectures, and events, drawing close to a million visitors, many from younger generations.
The exhibition, which is free and open to the public through booking, charts the Library’s architectural journey from 1989 when Snøhetta, a then young and unknown practice, won the international UNESCO competition for the revival of the ancient Library — underlining Sheikh Zayed’s pivotal role and the wider UAE connection in reimagining the ancient landmark for a new era. His vision and commitment to cultural exchange and heritage preservation not only reflected his belief in education and knowledge sharing but also inspired other leaders and nations to join the initiative, elevating the Library to a global symbol of collaboration.
From this architectural legacy emerges a thread of personal stories, archival photographs, and interviews that capture the Library’s profound social impact, told trough the voices of those who experience it. Every aspect of its existence — from its intricately carved stone facade to its programs and collaborations — speaks of human connection and shared experience, demonstrating how the New Bibliotheca Alexandrina continues to shape the lives of individuals and communities alike.
The upcoming exhibition offers a tribute to this enduring narrative and celebrates the Library as a vibrant community hub, a sanctuary for learning, and a beacon of knowledge. Previously inaugurated at Snøhetta’s Archive Gallery in Oslo, People and the Library of Alexandria is set to open on May 16th, 2025, at Erth, Abu Dhabi, and will run for three months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment