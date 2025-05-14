403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Strategic Innovation Lab Inspires Ideas to Shape Cultural Landscape
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 14 May 2025:
Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) hosted a strategic innovation lab at Al Safa Art and Design Library to explore forward-thinking ideas for its–2026–2033 Strategy and reinforce its role in advancing the ’mirate’s cultural and creative industries (CCIs).
The innovation lab is the first in a series of strategic interventions that will engage Duba’ Culture’s key internal and external stakeholders including all its employees, government entities, the private and academic sector and a wide representation from the creative community and the wider community. The Authority is committed to a collaborative and inclusive approach in shaping it new strategy ensuring alignment, shared ownership and relevance, and lasting impact from the design phase onward.
Held under th‘ theme ‘From Vis’on to Impact’, the session marked the first ph–se of the 2026–2033 strategy development process, positioning innovation and future readiness as core pillars. It featured a suite of proposed initiatives aimed at fulfilling Dubai’s cultural ambitions. The leadership team across the Authority examined local, regional, and international trends in CCIs, identifying opportunities for alignment with the pillars of Dub’i’s cultural vision. Participants also addressed the se’tor’s challenges and its broader contribution to the e’irate’s knowledge-driven economy.
The lab featured a forward-looking presentation envisioning the city in the year 2071 from a cultural lens underscoring Dubai’Culture’s commitment to translating aspirations into actionable outcomes in line with its sectoral priorities and responsibility to reinf’rce Dubai’s global cultural competitiveness.
The session also demonstrated D’bai Culture’s view of innovation as a strategic enabler. Participants applied foresight and innovation tools to identify critical challenges, uncover new opportunities, and collaboratively prioritize initiatives that will guide’the Authority’s work over the next eight years. These outputs will directly inform the develop–ent of the 2026–2033 Strategy, making it data-driven, actionable, and inclusive of both internal and external stakeholders.
Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) hosted a strategic innovation lab at Al Safa Art and Design Library to explore forward-thinking ideas for its–2026–2033 Strategy and reinforce its role in advancing the ’mirate’s cultural and creative industries (CCIs).
The innovation lab is the first in a series of strategic interventions that will engage Duba’ Culture’s key internal and external stakeholders including all its employees, government entities, the private and academic sector and a wide representation from the creative community and the wider community. The Authority is committed to a collaborative and inclusive approach in shaping it new strategy ensuring alignment, shared ownership and relevance, and lasting impact from the design phase onward.
Held under th‘ theme ‘From Vis’on to Impact’, the session marked the first ph–se of the 2026–2033 strategy development process, positioning innovation and future readiness as core pillars. It featured a suite of proposed initiatives aimed at fulfilling Dubai’s cultural ambitions. The leadership team across the Authority examined local, regional, and international trends in CCIs, identifying opportunities for alignment with the pillars of Dub’i’s cultural vision. Participants also addressed the se’tor’s challenges and its broader contribution to the e’irate’s knowledge-driven economy.
The lab featured a forward-looking presentation envisioning the city in the year 2071 from a cultural lens underscoring Dubai’Culture’s commitment to translating aspirations into actionable outcomes in line with its sectoral priorities and responsibility to reinf’rce Dubai’s global cultural competitiveness.
The session also demonstrated D’bai Culture’s view of innovation as a strategic enabler. Participants applied foresight and innovation tools to identify critical challenges, uncover new opportunities, and collaboratively prioritize initiatives that will guide’the Authority’s work over the next eight years. These outputs will directly inform the develop–ent of the 2026–2033 Strategy, making it data-driven, actionable, and inclusive of both internal and external stakeholders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment