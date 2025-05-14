403
Zelensky reacts to Putin’s 72-hour ceasefire offer
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a 72-hour ceasefire over Victory Day, calling it an "attempt at manipulation." In a statement on social media, Zelensky demanded an immediate 30-day ceasefire, accusing Moscow of consistently rejecting efforts for peace and security proposed by Ukraine and its allies.
Zelensky criticized the timing of the proposed ceasefire, suggesting it was intended solely to provide Putin with a quiet period during his May 9 parade. He emphasized that Ukraine values human lives over ceremonial events and insisted on a "complete and unconditional ceasefire" right away.
Zelensky’s remarks mirrored those of his chief of administration, Andrey Yermak, and top diplomat Andrey Sibiga, who also expressed skepticism about the ceasefire’s true intent, insisting it was only meant for the parade.
Earlier in the day, Putin had announced a 72-hour ceasefire, set to begin at midnight on May 7-8 and last until May 10-11. This follows a similar pause during the Easter weekend, which, according to the Russian military, saw limited success. While fighting eased slightly, there were around 4,900 violations, with Ukrainian short-range kamikaze drone strikes accounting for most of the infractions.
Earlier in the day, Putin had announced a 72-hour ceasefire, set to begin at midnight on May 7-8 and last until May 10-11. This follows a similar pause during the Easter weekend, which, according to the Russian military, saw limited success. While fighting eased slightly, there were around 4,900 violations, with Ukrainian short-range kamikaze drone strikes accounting for most of the infractions.
