Gotcha Covered Opens Third Chicagoland Location In Oak Brook

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our growth in Chicago and its suburbs has been phenomenal," said David Dunsmuir, president of Gotcha Covered. "Because of this growth, we want to ensure that the area's window treatment needs are met. Shayla's years of experience in sales and customer service and her ability to help solve problems makes her the right choice to carry on Gotcha Covered's expansion throughout the Windy City."

Griggs said she has long enjoyed using her skills to help others solve problems.

"As an account representative or as a customer service liaison, I often prided myself on being responsive to my clients' needs," she said. "I want to use the problem-solving skills I mastered during my sales career to provide homeowners with the resources they need to make practical decisions about their window treatments, while still offering them solutions that meet their aesthetic goals."

Griggs said that outside of work, she has a full personal life. She and her husband, Travis Griggs, a disabled military veteran, enjoy spending time with family, listening to live music and traveling.

"Being an owner of a Gotcha Covered location allows me to have a healthy and balanced lifestyle," she said. "I'm overjoyed with my decision to join the Gotcha Covered family."

Gotcha Covered of Oak Brook will serve clients in Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Hinsdale, Oak Brook, Willowbrook and other locations southwest of Chicago.

Gotcha Covered currently has more than 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Oak Brook visit or call them at (630) 412-7558.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

