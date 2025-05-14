Charlotte's Web Reports Year-Over-Year Growth For Q1 2025
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
U.S. $ millions, except per share data
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
12.3
|
|
$
|
12.1
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
$
|
6.1
|
|
$
|
5.2
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
11.6
|
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(5.4)
|
|
|
(8.4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of financial instruments and other
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(1.9)
|
Other income (expense) , net
|
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(6.2)
|
|
$
|
(9.7)
|
EPS basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
|
$
|
(2.8)
|
|
$
|
(3.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
19.4
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
108.0
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
$
|
68.5
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
87.0
|
|
|
Quarterly revenue trend:
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
U.S. $ millions
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2025
|
Total revenue
|
$ 12.1
|
$ 12.3
|
$ 12.6
|
$ 12.7
|
$ 12.3
Consolidated net revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $12.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 1.1% compared to $12.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. Propelled by the continued performance of the Company's upgraded e-commerce platform, this represents the first period of year-over-year growth reported since Q2 2021 and builds upon a consecutive quarterly growth trend established in 2024. Introduced in mid-2024, the new platform has delivered measurable improvements in marketing effectiveness, customer engagement, and sales volumes. The Company also continues to generally outperform its peers in retail category benchmarks, reflecting the strength of its recent product innovations and the effectiveness of its strategic retail partnerships.
Gross profit in Q1 2025 was $6.2 million, or 50.8% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $6.9 million, or 57.0% of revenue, in Q1 2024. The prior year included temporary items favorable to gross margin. The Company models forward gross margin percentages to continue in the low 50s, supported partly by the transition to in-house production of gummies, followed by topical products over time.
Total selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses in the quarter were $11.6 million, a 24.2% improvement from $15.3 million in Q1 2024. Stringent expense controls were implemented over the past year and remain a central focus in 2025.
Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $6.2 million, or ($0.04) per share basic and diluted, compared to a net loss of $9.7 million, or ($0.06) per share basic and diluted, for the first quarter of 2024.
Excluding depreciation, amortization and other non-cash items, Charlotte's Web reported negative Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first quarter of 2025 of $2.8 million, a $1.1 million improvement compared to negative Adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Net cash used for operations in the first quarter of 2025 was $2.8 million. The Company's cash and working capital as of March 31, 2025, were $19.4 million and $25.5 million, respectively, compared to $22.6 million and $31.1 million as of December 31, 2024, respectively.
"With cash reserves exceeding $19 million and our anticipated cash flow improvements for this year, we are confident our balance sheet is sufficient to support growth for 2025 and beyond," said Mrs. Lind.
Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis
The Company's consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three month periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, and related management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A"), are reported in the Company's 10-Q filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at and on SEDAR+ at and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .
About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is a botanical wellness innovation company and market leader in hemp extract wellness that includes Charlotte's Web whole-plant full-spectrum CBD extracts as well as broad-spectrum CBD. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality full-spectrum CBD extract products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are North American farm-grown using organic and regenerative cultivation practices. The Company's hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBN, CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, calming, exercise recovery, immunity), CBN gummies, functional mushroom gummies, CBD capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its substantially vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with analytic testing from soil to shelf for quality assurance. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to retailers and healthcare practitioners throughout the U.S.A. and are available online through the Company's website at .
Shares of Charlotte's Web trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "CWEB" and are quoted in U.S. Dollars in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol "CWBHF".
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP Measures: The press release contains non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Please refer to the section in the tables captioned "Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional information and a reconciliation to GAAP for all Non-GAAP metrics.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain information provided herein constitutes forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "intend", "target", "believe" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, levels of activity, and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analysis by management of the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future development, and other factors that it believes are appropriate and reasonable.
Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to: organizational changes, marketing plans and operational platform upgrades, and the impact of these initiatives on retail expansion, operational efficiencies, cash flow, revenue and e-commerce monetization; expectations relating to IT upgrades, marketing optimization and operational integrations; product expansion activities and the corresponding results thereof; sales volume and gross margin expectations; anticipated timing for, and business impact of, in-house manufacturing of topical and gummy products; the impact of the Company's product innovations on product development; regulatory developments and the impact of developments on both consumer action and the Company's opportunities and operations; activities relating to, and sponsorship of, legislation to advance regulatory framework; the impact of insourcing on operating margins, capital expenditures and R&D; anticipated consumer trends and corresponding product innovation; anticipated future financial results; the Company's ability to increase online traffic and demographic exposure through new products and marketing and omni-channel expansion; and the impact of certain activities on the Company's business and financial condition and anticipated trajectory; launch of products in Whole Foods; continued product placement on various product channels; anticipated development of new products; the outcomes from DeFloria's clinical trials, including commercial opportunities for Charlotte's Web.
The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to: regulatory regime changes; anticipated product development and sales; the success of sales and marketing activities; product development and production expectations; outcomes from R&D activities; the Company's ability to deal with adverse growing conditions in a timely and cost-effective manner; the availability of qualified and cost-effective human resources; compliance with contractual and regulatory obligations and requirements; availability of adequate liquidity and capital to support operations and business plans; and expectations around consumer product demand. In addition, the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things: supply and distribution chains; the market for the Company's products; revenue fluctuations; regulatory changes; loss of customers and retail partners; retention and availability of talent; competing products; share price volatility; loss of proprietary information; product acceptance; internet and system infrastructure functionality; information technology security; available capital to fund operations and business plans; crop risk; economic and political considerations; and including but not limited to those risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2024, and other risk factors contained in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on and filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available . The impact of any one risk, uncertainty, or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty, as these are interdependent, and the Company's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time.
Any forward-looking statement in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.
|
CHARLOTTE'S WEB HOLDINGS, INC BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2025 (unaudited)
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 19,357
|
|
$ 22,618
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,531
|
|
1,263
|
Inventories, net
|
18,916
|
|
18,907
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
4,201
|
|
4,194
|
Total current assets
|
44,005
|
|
46,982
|
Property and equipment, net
|
25,758
|
|
26,337
|
License and media rights
|
12,717
|
|
13,691
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
12,404
|
|
12,876
|
Investment in unconsolidated entity
|
10,700
|
|
10,800
|
SBH purchase option and other derivative assets
|
970
|
|
1,075
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,003
|
|
1,049
|
Other long-term assets
|
466
|
|
632
|
Total assets
|
$ 108,023
|
|
$ 113,442
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 3,943
|
|
$ 3,426
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
4,764
|
|
5,246
|
Lease obligations – current
|
1,844
|
|
2,055
|
License and media rights payable - current
|
7,937
|
|
5,209
|
Total current liabilities
|
18,488
|
|
15,936
|
Convertible debenture
|
44,753
|
|
43,631
|
Lease obligations
|
13,257
|
|
13,652
|
License and media rights payable
|
9,227
|
|
11,809
|
Derivative and other long-term liabilities
|
1,236
|
|
1,327
|
Total liabilities
|
86,961
|
|
86,355
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common shares, nil par value; unlimited shares authorized; 158,009,541 and
|
1
|
|
1
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
328,842
|
|
328,655
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(307,781)
|
|
(301,569)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
21,062
|
|
27,087
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 108,023
|
|
$ 113,442
|
CHARLOTTE'S WEB HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenue
|
$ 12,262
|
|
$ 12,124
|
Cost of goods sold
|
6,032
|
|
5,213
|
Gross profit
|
6,230
|
|
6,911
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
11,578
|
|
15,280
|
Operating loss
|
(5,348)
|
|
(8,369)
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of financial instruments
|
(126)
|
|
(1,860)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(738)
|
|
611
|
Loss before provision for income taxes
|
$ (6,212)
|
|
$ (9,618)
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
|
(16)
|
Net loss
|
$ (6,212)
|
|
$ (9,634)
|
|
|
|
|
Per common share amounts
|
|
|
|
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|
$ (0.04)
|
|
$ (0.06)
|
CHARLOTTE'S WEB HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Shares
|
|
Additional
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Total
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
Balance-December 31, 2024
|
158,009,541
|
|
$ 1
|
|
$ 328,655
|
|
$ (301,569)
|
|
$ 27,087
|
Common shares issued upon vesting of restricted share units,
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
187
|
|
-
|
|
187
|
Net loss
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(6,212)
|
|
(6,212)
|
Balance-March 31, 2025
|
158,009,541
|
|
$ 1
|
|
$ 328,842
|
|
$ (307,781)
|
|
$ 21,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance-December 31, 2023
|
154,332,366
|
|
$ 1
|
|
$ 327,280
|
|
$ (271,723)
|
|
$ 55,558
|
Common shares issued upon vesting of restricted share units,
|
2,895,489
|
|
-
|
|
(98)
|
|
-
|
|
(98)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
-
|
|
842
|
|
-
|
|
842
|
Net loss
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(9,634)
|
|
(9,634)
|
Balance-March 31, 2024
|
157,227,855
|
|
$ 1
|
|
$ 328,024
|
|
$ (281,357)
|
|
$ 46,668
|
CHARLOTTE'S WEB HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$ (6,212)
|
|
$ (9,634)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,449
|
|
2,493
|
Change in fair value of financial instruments
|
126
|
|
1,860
|
Convertible debenture and other accrued interest
|
868
|
|
1,015
|
Changes in right-of-use assets
|
473
|
|
443
|
Share-based compensation
|
187
|
|
842
|
Other
|
126
|
|
(956)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
(394)
|
|
98
|
Inventories, net
|
19
|
|
(1,026)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
28
|
|
150
|
License and media rights
|
-
|
|
(2,500)
|
Operating lease obligations
|
(605)
|
|
(551)
|
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
|
71
|
|
663
|
Other operating assets and liabilities, net
|
96
|
|
(76)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(2,768)
|
|
(7,179)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets
|
(521)
|
|
(2,060)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
28
|
|
27
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(493)
|
|
(2,033)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Other financing activities
|
-
|
|
(98)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
-
|
|
(98)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(3,261)
|
|
(9,310)
|
Cash and cash equivalents -beginning of period
|
22,618
|
|
47,820
|
Cash and cash equivalents -end of period
|
$ 19,357
|
|
$ 38,510
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash activities:
|
|
|
|
Non-cash purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets
|
$ (83)
|
|
$ (374)
(1) Non-GAAP Measures – EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") is not a recognized performance measure under U.S. GAAP. The term EBITDA consists of net loss and excludes interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes other non-cash items such as changes in fair value of financial instruments (Mark-to-Market), Share-based compensation, and impairment of assets. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed under U.S. GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The primary purpose of using non-GAAP financial measures is to provide supplemental information that we believe may be useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate our results in the same way we do. We also present the non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparing our results against the results of other companies, by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Specifically, we use these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of our results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Investors should be aware, however, that not all companies define these non-GAAP measures consistently.
Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024 is as follows:
|
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.
|
Statement of Adjusted EBITDA
|
(In Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. $ Thousands
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(6,212)
|
$
|
(9,618)
|
Depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
2,449
|
|
2,493
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
685
|
|
487
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
(3,078)
|
|
(6,622)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
187
|
|
842
|
Mark-to-market financial instruments
|
|
|
126
|
|
1,860
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(2,765)
|
$
|
(3,920)
