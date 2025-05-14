New Karmanos Cancer Institute And Detroit Public Library Partnership Educates Community About Cancer Treatment Options And Research

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our Community Conversations on Cancer program series brings the community together with Karmanos scientists to engage in bi-directional dialogue," explained Hayley Thompson, Ph.D., associate center director of Community Outreach and Engagement, faculty supervisor of COE, and professor of Oncology at WSU. "Most patients and their families are not familiar with how the treatments they receive at Karmanos come into existence and the years of testing and clinical trial studies conducted to provide them with tomorrow's standard of care. At these community events, they will learn about what's new and coming down the pipeline regarding cancer treatments."

May's session will focus on using tumor-specific radiofrequencies to treat cancer. Dr. Pasche is a renowned medical oncologist who specializes in treating gastrointestinal malignancies and hereditary cancer. His research focuses on cancer susceptibility and new therapies. Dr. Pasche is also the co-inventor of the TheraBionic P1 device , a newly FDA-approved, at-home treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer.

"This new treatment offers additional hope, extended life, and minimal side effects to patients with incurable cancer," said Dr. Pasche. "I think the community will be impressed to learn how this device works. We've seen success in tumor growth stoppage and shrinkage with patients in clinical trial and post-trial studies. At Karmanos, we are opening several new clinical trials this year to test tumor-specific radiofrequencies for additional cancer types."

The May session will be moderated by two long-time partners of COE, Bill Winkler and Rosalind Sample. Winkler has been involved in several Karmanos initiatives over the years, including the Karmanos Cancer Advocacy Program (KCAP) and the Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC) . Sample is the community outreach coordinator at the Pink Fund, an organization that helps patients undergoing breast cancer treatment with financial burdens they may experience, such as housing, transportation, utilities, and insurance, allowing patients to focus on healing.

This year's series of seminars includes five topics through November:



Wednesday, May 28 | The Next Breakthrough in Cancer: Treatment with Radiofrequencies – Boris Pasche, M.D., Ph.D., FACP

Wednesday, June 25 | The Road Ahead: Understanding Lung Cancer Diagnosis and Exploring Treatment – Ammar Sukari, M.D., and Hirva Mamdani, M.D.

Wednesday, July 23 | The Road Ahead: Understanding Your Prostate Cancer Diagnosis and Exploring Treatment – Kevin Ginsburg, M.D., MS, and Frank Cackowski, M.D., Ph.D.

Wednesday, Sept. 17 | Of Mice and Women: Connecting the Dots to Strengthen Uterine Cancer Research – Michael Wilson, Ph.D.

Wednesday, Oct. 22 | The Road Ahead: Understanding Your Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Exploring Treatment – Hadeel Assad, M.D., and Michael Dominello, D.O. Wednesday, Nov. 5 | How to Communicate with Your Doctor to Get the Information and Support You Need – Lauren Hamel, Ph.D.

Each seminar begins at 6 p.m. at the Detroit Public Library Main Branch and is available to watch virtually.

A strategic goal of the Detroit Public Library is to be a source in Detroit for high-quality free instruction and programs to support personal growth and enhance the quality of life for the city's population. Partnering with Karmanos allows the library to fulfill that mission while providing important health information to its customers.

"The Detroit Public Library (DPL) is delighted to partner with Karmanos Cancer Institute to engage with our community to provide cancer education in language that the average non-medical person can understand," expressed Mary Kordyban, manager of Business, Science and Technology, Social Science, Education and Religion at the Detroit Public Library. "This dialogue will help create a two-way street and allow their doctors and scientists to learn more about their customers and communication styles. As cancer cases continue to increase, we at DPL want to help our customers in any way possible."

Registration is required for in-person and virtual attendance. For more information and to register, click here or call 313-576-8294.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 17 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit karmanos . Follow Karmanos on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About the Detroit Public Library

The Detroit Public Library (DPL) is the largest public library system in the state of Michigan. The Main Library and its neighborhood branches make it one of the most valuable and accessible public institutions in the state. On a daily basis, our libraries assist hundreds of Detroiters by providing computer and internet access, supporting residents who want to improve their literacy skills or who are seeking employment, and by offering quality fun and educational programs and activities for children, teens, adults and seniors.

