Tilray Brands Announces The Launch Of XMG Atomic Sours: New THC Beverages And Edibles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nostalgic Sour Flavours Meet Cutting-Edge Cannabis Innovation

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, is excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, High Park Holdings Ltd., is launching XMG Atomic Sours , a new line of cannabis beverages and gummies that redefine the sour experience. XMG Atomic Sours includes two cannabis-infused drinks, Cherry Blasted Lime and Foggy Peaches , and two cannabis-infused gummies, Very Berry Rocket and Cherry Blasted Lime , all crafted to provide consumers with nostalgic sour flavours.









XMG Atomic Sours beverages, including Cherry Blasted Lime and Foggy Peaches, offer nostalgic super sour flavors. Each beverage contains 10mg THC, 10mg CBG, and Guarana extract, providing 30mg of naturally occurring caffeine. These beverages are fast-acting due to nano-emulsified THCA diamonds.

The XMG Atomic Sours Gummies, available in Very Berry Rocket and Cherry Blasted Lime flavors, mark the brand's entry into the edibles market. This expansion diversifies the brands' product portfolio and caters to emerging consumer preferences. Each gummy is shaped like a nostalgic "key" and comprises 10mg of nano-emulsified THC and 10mg of CBG. These gummies deliver an intensely sour experience and are crafted using plant-based pectin.

XMG Atomic Sours are now available nationwide at select retailers. To find XMG's most recent thirst quenchers and key-shaped gummies and to keep up with the latest news from XMG, follow @findyourXMG on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit and follow @Tilray.

The content above is on behalf of Aphria Inc., High Park Holdings Ltd., as licensed producers.

Forward-Looking Statements

