Veriff Scales In The Americas, Unveils US Database Verification At SBC Summit

Fort Lauderdale, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff , a global AI-native identity verification company powering trust infrastructure online, takes center stage at SBC Summit, celebrating its record-breaking growth across Latin America and the United States - and unveiling its latest weapon against fraud: US Database Verification.

Recent growth and expansion in the Americas

Veriff's momentum in the Americas has reached new heights. The company has seen a 2.5x surge in business volumes across Latin America in 2024; it has just opened a regional HQ in São Paulo, Brazil. Meanwhile, the US remains Veriff's largest market, fueling the majority of its revenue and verifications.

“Our growth across the Americas is accelerating - and the SBC Summit puts us right in the middle of the action,” said Amit Tzur , Head of LatAm.“This region is a priority for us, and our investments are paying off.”

With a strong contribution from the Americas, in Q1 2025, Veriff reports:



80% year-over-year revenue growth

335% increase in total verification volumes 71% growth in customer base

Tackling fraud with smarter IDV

At SBC Summit Americas, among thousands of industry professionals, Veriff is driving the conversation around fraud prevention and conversion optimization, focusing on how to block bad customers while streamlining good transactions .

“In high-risk sectors, you don't just need to spot bad actors - you need to let the good ones in without friction,” Tzur said.“Fraud prevention isn't a cost center. It's a strategic investment that protects both your revenue and your reputation.”

Introducing: US Database Verification

Veriff's new US Database Verification solution, announced at the SBC Summit Americas 2025, is designed for organizations operating in or serving the US market, particularly in high-compliance industries like finance, e-commerce, gaming, and healthcare.

“This solution cross-references user data against trusted US sources, including government and private databases such as AAMVA,” said Gabriel Barbabela , Lead Growth Product Manager at Veriff.“It boosts accuracy, reduces fraud, and ensures users are who they claim to be - fast.”

US Database Verification enables organizations to streamline the identity verification process and establish users' identities in the US by cross-referencing user data with trusted authoritative sources, helping businesses minimize fraud, increase accuracy, and deliver a high level of identity assurance.

About Veriff

Veriff is a global identity verification platform helping businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction. Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, and Webull across finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries. Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.

