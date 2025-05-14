Grocery Business Hall Of Fame Announces 2025 Inductees
Selected by a Grocery Business industry committee, the 2025 Grocery Business Hall of Fame inductees are being recognized for their service to the industry and for their commitment to supporting the growth of the grocery sector in Canada. This year, the Grocery Business Hall of Fame celebrates 18 people: two retailers, five suppliers, two industry stewards, and nine legends.
Grocery Business Hall of Fame Class of 2025
Retailers
Frank Gambioli, Loblaw Companies
Pierre St-Laurent, Sobeys
Suppliers
John Anderson, Oppy
Joe Dal Ferro, Finica Fine Foods
Tony Luongo, Concord National/Indigo Natural Products
Robert Shapiro, Robert Shapiro & Associates
Ralph Younes, Unico/Primo
Industry Stewardship
Sylvie Cloutier, Food Transformation Council of Quebec/Conseil de la transformation alimentaire du Québec (CTAQ)
Gary Sands, Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG)
Legends
Elizabeth (Liz) Beemer, Bayer (retired)
Serge Darkazanli, Loblaw Companies (retired)
Mark Guay, PepsiCo Foods (retired)
Clarence Heppell, (Overwaitea Food Group, now Pattison Food Group, posthumous)
Grant Heimpel, Zehrs (posthumous)
Duncan Reith, Sobeys, A&P Canada/Miracle Food Mart (retired)
Michael Rinaldi, Loblaw Companies (formerly)
Paul Uys, Loblaw Companies (retired)
Steve van der leest, Overwaitea Food Group (now Pattison Food Group, retired)
The Grocery Business Hall of Fame was launched in 2021 and recognizes the achievements of current and past retailers and suppliers.
The grocery industry is an important contributor to the Canadian economy and an essential service for communities across the country. There are more than 17,000 grocery and food retail stores across the country employing an estimated 400,000 people that generated sales of more than $156 billion in 2023.
Profiles of this year's honourees will be published in the July/August issue of Grocery Business.
If you are interested in nominating someone for the 2026 Grocery Business Hall of Fame , submit names at Grocery Business Hall of Fame online at Hall of Fame Nomination - Grocery Business Magazine where you can also read about past recipients.
Contact:
Mary Scianna
Grocery Business Editorial Director
(905) 430-9990
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment