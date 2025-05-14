Grocery Business Hall Of Fame Announces 2025 Inductees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --has announced the names of the individuals being honoured for contributions to the grocery industry and the communities they serve.

Selected by a Grocery Business industry committee, the 2025 Grocery Business Hall of Fame inductees are being recognized for their service to the industry and for their commitment to supporting the growth of the grocery sector in Canada. This year, the Grocery Business Hall of Fame celebrates 18 people: two retailers, five suppliers, two industry stewards, and nine legends.

Grocery Business Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Retailers

Frank Gambioli, Loblaw Companies

Pierre St-Laurent, Sobeys

Suppliers

John Anderson, Oppy

Joe Dal Ferro, Finica Fine Foods

Tony Luongo, Concord National/Indigo Natural Products

Robert Shapiro, Robert Shapiro & Associates

Ralph Younes, Unico/Primo

Industry Stewardship

Sylvie Cloutier, Food Transformation Council of Quebec/Conseil de la transformation alimentaire du Québec (CTAQ)

Gary Sands, Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG)

Legends

Elizabeth (Liz) Beemer, Bayer (retired)

Serge Darkazanli, Loblaw Companies (retired)

Mark Guay, PepsiCo Foods (retired)

Clarence Heppell, (Overwaitea Food Group, now Pattison Food Group, posthumous)

Grant Heimpel, Zehrs (posthumous)

Duncan Reith, Sobeys, A&P Canada/Miracle Food Mart (retired)

Michael Rinaldi, Loblaw Companies (formerly)

Paul Uys, Loblaw Companies (retired)

Steve van der leest, Overwaitea Food Group (now Pattison Food Group, retired)

The Grocery Business Hall of Fame was launched in 2021 and recognizes the achievements of current and past retailers and suppliers.

The grocery industry is an important contributor to the Canadian economy and an essential service for communities across the country. There are more than 17,000 grocery and food retail stores across the country employing an estimated 400,000 people that generated sales of more than $156 billion in 2023.

Profiles of this year's honourees will be published in the July/August issue of Grocery Business.

If you are interested in nominating someone for the 2026 Grocery Business Hall of Fame , submit names at Grocery Business Hall of Fame online at Hall of Fame Nomination - Grocery Business Magazine where you can also read about past recipients.

Contact:

Mary Scianna

Grocery Business Editorial Director

(905) 430-9990

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at