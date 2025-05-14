Global-E Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) the platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. “We had another quarter of strong results, demonstrating our ability to grow fast even within macroeconomic turbulent times with Q1 results coming in at or above the midpoints across our guidance. While the market remains volatile with a higher level of uncertainty given the on-going global duty tariff dynamics, our pipeline is very active and we see increased interest in our services.” We are also excited about the long term extension of our strategic partnership agreement with Shopify, which will allow us to take this partnership to the next level,” said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e.” Q1 202 5 Financial Results

GMV1 in the first quarter of 2025 was $1,243 million, an increase of 34% year over year

Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $189.9 million, an increase of 30% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $84.0 million and fulfillment services revenue was $105.9 million

Non-GAAP gross profit2 in the first quarter of 2025 was $86.3 million, an increase of 31% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the first quarter of 2025 was $84.1 million

Non-GAAP gross margin2 in the first quarter of 2025 was 45.4%, compared to 45.3% in the first quarter of 2024. GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 44.3%

Adjusted EBITDA3 in the first quarter of 2025 was $31.6 million compared to $21.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 Net loss in the first quarter of 2025 was $17.9 million compared to $32.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 Recent Business Highlights

Announced a new 3-year strategic partnership agreement with Shopify, renewing the companies' long-standing relationship for both 1P (i.e. Shopify Managed Markets) and 3P solutions



Launched our 3B2C offering allowing merchants to partially mitigate unnecessary price hikes in key destination markets, while avoiding the costs and effort involved in creating a full multi-local setup for specific markets



Revamped our Merchant Portal, adding two important Self-Service BI tools for merchants – a real time sales dashboard and a funnel analysis dashboard, and providing easier access to frequently used areas



Continued growing with brands across geographies and verticals, including:





Europe: Launched Subdued out of Italy and VIBAe footwear, Global-e's first large merchant based in Finland



Sports clubs: Launched with Atletico Madrid in Spain



APAC: Multiple merchant launches including Threetimes and Samo Ondoh in Korea, T2Tea and Scarlet & Sam in Australia, Bandai-Namco, United Arrows Tabaya and Sacai in Japan, and many more Expanded with a number of merchants including the launch of Adidas Hong Kong

Q2 2025 FY 2025 Previous FY 2025 (in millions) GMV (1) $1,387 - $1,427 $6,190 - $6,490 $6,190 - $6,490 Revenue $204 - $211 $917 - $967 $917 - $967 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $35 - $39 $179 - $199 $179 - $199





Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement Global-e's financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Global-e considers certain financial measures and key performance metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP including:



Non-GAAP gross profit, which Global-e defines as gross profit adjusted for amortization of acquired intangibles. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenues

Adjusted EBITDA, which Global-e defines as net profit (loss) adjusted for income tax (benefit) expenses, financial expenses (income) net, stock based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, commercial agreements amortization, amortization of acquired intangibles, merger related contingent consideration, and acquisition related expenses. Free Cash Flow, which Global-e defines as net cash provided by operating activities less the purchase of property and equipment.



Global-e also uses Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as a key operating metric. Gross Merchandise Value or GMV is defined as the combined amount we collect from the shopper and the merchant for all components of a given transaction, including products, duties and taxes and shipping.

The aforementioned key performance indicators and non-GAAP financial measures are used, in conjunction with GAAP measures, by management and our board of directors to assess our performance, including the preparation of Global-e's annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, for financial and operational decision-making, to evaluate the effectiveness of Global-e's business strategies, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. These measures are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate measures of operating performance because they remove the impact of certain items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations, and permit investors to view performance using the same tools that we use to budget, forecast, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate historical performance.

Global-e's definition of Non-GAAP measures may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these metrics or similar metrics. Furthermore, these metrics have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Thus, Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future strategy and projected revenue, GMV, Adjusted EBITDA and other future financial and operational results, growth strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, expansion in new and existing markets, the launch of large enterprise merchants, and our ongoing partnership with Shopify, are forward-looking statements. As the words“may,”“might,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“target,”“seek,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,”“contemplate,”“possible” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Global-e believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, our rapid growth and growth rates in recent periods may not be indicative of future growth; our ability to retain existing merchants and to attract new merchants; our ability to anticipate merchant needs or develop or integrate new functionality or enhance our existing platforms to meet those needs; the impact of imposed tariffs or other trade regulations on our business and financial results; our ability to implement and use artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies successfully; our ability to compete in our industry; our reliance on third-parties, including our ability to realize the benefits of any strategic alliances, joint ventures, or partnership arrangements and to integrate our platforms with third-party platforms; our ability to adapt our platform and services for the Shopify platforms; our ability to develop or maintain the functionality of our platforms, including real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities, or bugs in our platforms; our history of net losses; our ability to manage our growth and manage expansion into additional markets and the introduction of new platforms and offerings; our ability to accommodate increased volumes during peak seasons and events; our ability to effectively expand our marketing and sales capabilities; our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses and operations; our ability to operate internationally; our reliance on third-party services, including third-party providers of cross-docking services and third-party data centers, in our platforms and services and harm to our reputation by our merchants' or third-party service providers' unethical business practices; our operation as a merchant of record for sales conducted using our platform; regulatory requirements and additional fees related to payment transactions through our e-commerce platforms could be costly and difficult to comply with; compliance and third-party risks related to anti-money laundering, anti-corruption, anti-bribery, regulations, economic sanctions and export control laws and import regulations and restrictions; our business's reliance on the personal importation model; our ability to securely store personal information of merchants and shoppers; increases in shipping rates; fluctuations in the exchange rate of foreign currencies has impacted and could continue to impact our results of operations; our ability to offer high quality support; our ability to expand the number of merchants using our platforms and increase our GMV and to enhance our reputation and awareness of our platforms; our ability to adapt to emerging or evolving regulatory developments, changing laws, regulations, standards and technological changes related to privacy, data protection, data security and machine learning technology and generative artificial intelligence evolves; our role in the fulfilment chain of the merchants, which may cause third parties to confuse us with the merchants; our ability to establish and protect intellectual property rights; and our use of open-source software which may pose particular risks to our proprietary software technologies; our dependency on our executive officers and other key employees and our ability to hire and retain skilled key personnel, including our ability to enforce non-compete agreements we enter into with our employees; litigation for a variety of claims which we may be subject to; the adoption by merchants of a D2C model; our anticipated cash needs and our estimates regarding our capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to accurately estimate judgments relating to our critical accounting policies; changes in tax laws or regulations to which we are subject, including the enactment of legislation implementing changes in taxation of international business activities and the adoption of other corporate tax reform policies; requirements to collect sales or other taxes relating to the use of our platforms and services in jurisdictions where we have not historically done so; global events or conditions in individual markets such as financial and credit market fluctuations, war, climate change, and macroeconomic events; risks relating to our ordinary shares, including our share price, the concentration of our share ownership with insiders, our status as a foreign private issuer, provisions of Israeli law and our amended and restated articles of association and actions of activist shareholders; risks related to our incorporation and location in Israel, including risks related to the ongoing war and related hostilities; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Global-e's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025 and other documents filed with or furnished by Global-e from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,400 brands and retailers across the North America, EMEA and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit:

Global-E Online Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) Period Ended

December 31, March 31, 2024 2025 (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 254,620 $ 207,716 Short-term deposits 183,475 183,229 Accounts receivable, net 41,171 34,700 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 84,613 116,967 Marketable securities 36,345 53,888 Funds receivable, including cash in banks 122,984 87,484 Total current assets 723,208 683,984 Property and equipment, net 10,440 10,453 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,429 23,365 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, noncurrent 3,787 3,836 Long-term investments and other long-term assets 8,313 8,213 Commercial agreement asset 66,527 29,510 Goodwill 367,566 367,566 Intangible assets, net 59,212 54,810 Total long-term assets 540,274 497,753 Total assets $ 1,263,482 $ 1,181,737 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 79,559 $ 67,184 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 141,551 117,852 Funds payable to Customers 122,984 87,484 Short term operating lease liabilities 4,347 4,366 Total current liabilities 348,441 276,886 Long-term liabilities: Long term operating lease liabilities 20,510 19,508 Other long-term liabilities 1,098 1,088 Total liabilities $ 370,049 $ 297,482 Shareholders' equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 1,425,317 1,434,341 Accumulated comprehensive income (loss) 515 169 Accumulated deficit (532,399 ) (550,255 ) Total shareholders' equity 893,433 884,255 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,263,482 $ 1,181,737





Global-E Online Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2025 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 145,873 $ 189,882 Cost of revenue 82,587 105,798 Gross profit 63,286 84,084 Operating expenses: Research and development 23,538 28,138 Sales and marketing 56,955 63,938 General and administrative 12,054 11,193 Total operating expenses 92,547 103,269 Operating profit (loss) (29,261 ) (19,185 ) Financial expenses (income), net 3,510 (1,870 ) Loss before income taxes (32,771 ) (17,315 ) Income taxes (720 ) 541 Net earnings (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (32,051 ) $ (17,856 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (0.19 ) (0.11 ) Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares 166,187,424 169,346,771









Global-E Online Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2025

(Unaudited) Operating activities Net loss $ (32,051 ) $ (17,856 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 512 536 Share-based compensation expense 8,711 8,793 Commercial agreement asset amortization 36,296 37,017 Intangible assets amortization 5,002 4,402 Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short-term deposits 369 (842 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency 2,726 (1,477 ) Accounts receivable 8,418 6,471 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,685 (28,405 ) Funds receivable (7,688 ) (9,182 ) Long-term receivables 708 101 Funds payable to customers (30,857 ) (35,500 ) Operating lease ROU assets 817 1,064 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (268 ) (101 ) Accounts payable (17,049 ) (12,375 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (30,228 ) (23,710 ) Deferred tax liabilities (1,424 ) - Operating lease liabilities (944 ) (983 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (54,265 ) (72,047 ) Investing activities Investment in marketable securities (1,042 ) (17,768 ) Proceeds from marketable securities 1,012 999 Investment in short-term investments and deposits (56,949 ) (70,972 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 58,000 67,059 Investment in long-term deposits (31 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (882 ) (548 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 108 (21,230 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of share options 120 210 Net cash provided by financing activities 120 210 Exchange rate differences on balances of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,726 ) 1,477 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (56,763 ) (91,590 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of period 268,597 331,682 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period $ 211,834 $ 240,092





Global-E Online Ltd.

SELECTED OTHER DATA

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2025 (Unaudited) Key performance metrics Gross Merchandise Value 929,510 1,242,514 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 21,260 31,563 Revenue by Category Service fees 68,258 47 % 83,983 44 % Fulfillment services 77,615 53 % 105,899 56 % Total revenue $ 145,873 100 % $ 189,882 100 % Revenue by merchant outbound region United States 72,112 49 % 100,554 53 % United Kingdom 41,276 28 % 41,747 22 % European Union 26,343 18 % 33,530 18 % Israel 316 0 % 401 0 % Other 5,826 4 % 13,650 7 % Total revenue $ 145,873 100 % $ 189,882 100 %

(a) See reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA table

Global-E Online Ltd.

RECONCILIATION TO Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2025 (Unaudited) Gross profit 63,286 84,084 Amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue 2,796 2,198 Non-GAAP gross profit 66,082 86,282





Global-E Online Ltd.

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2025

(Unaudited) Net profit (loss) (32,051 ) (17,856 ) Income tax (benefit) expenses (720 ) 541 Financial expenses (income), net 3,510 (1,870 ) Stock-based compensation: Cost of revenue 180 267 Research and development 3,468 3,625 Selling and marketing 1,282 1,438 General and administrative 3,781 3,463 Total stock-based compensation 8,711 8,793 Depreciation and amortization 512 536 Commercial agreement asset amortization 36,296 37,017 Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,002 4,402 Adjusted EBITDA 21,260 31,563





Global-E Online Ltd.

RECONCILIATION TO Free Cash Flow

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2025 (Unaudited) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (54,265 ) (72,047 ) Purchase of property and equipment (882 ) (548 ) Free Cash Flow (55,147 ) (72,595 )