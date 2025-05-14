Ocular Therapeutix™ To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDFORD, Mass., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL,“Ocular”), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation in several upcoming investor conferences in the second half of May 2025.

2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, May 20, 2025

Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Fireside Chat Time: 2:35PM ET

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: New York, NY

HC Wainwright 3 rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ, May 20, 2025

Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Fireside Chat Time: 4:30PM ET

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: New York, NY

Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit 2025, May 21, 2025

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Ocular Therapeutix to host investor one-on-one meetings

Location: New York, NY

Stifel Virtual Ophthalmology Forum 2025, May 27, 2025

Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Fireside Chat Time: 3:00 PM ET

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the RBC Capital Markets, HC Wainwright, and Stifel fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLITM (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular's investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYXTM proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular's pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate PAXTRAVATM (also known as OTX-TIC), which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

