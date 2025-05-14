Harfang Makes New Gold Discovery And Drills 7.0 G/T Au Over 18.0 M At Sky Lake, Ontario

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: HAR) (“ Harfang ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce a new gold discovery and the first batch of results from the maiden 2025 winter diamond drill program (“ Winter Drilling ”). Winter Drilling focused on the Koval patented claims at its recently acquired and wholly owned Sky Lake Gold Project located in Ontario's Pickle Lake Gold District. The Company has discovered two high-grade mineralized zones in a kilometre-long shear zone. This first batch of drill results provide early confirmation of a significant mineralized gold system. HIGHLIGHTS

Headline interval of 7.0 g/t Au over 18.0 metres (incl. 10.3 g/t Au over 8.2 metres) commences at a vertical depth of 40 metres below surface in hole SLA-25-03.

Additional discovery returned 2.0 g/t Au over 13.4 metres (incl. 4.9 g/t Au over 3.7 metres) in hole SLA-25-03.

New gold discovery of two distinct mineralized zones confirming the presence of a significant gold system along a major shear zone.

All three holes included in this release intersected gold mineralization and associated alteration patterns. Mineralized zones consist of quartz-sericite-biotite alteration envelops with pyrite, pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite finely disseminated and in stringers, accompanied with quartz-tourmaline shear veins

“We are delighted to have finally drilled Sky Lake,” commented Rick Breger, President and CEO of Harfang,“and we have been rewarded with a new gold discovery. The significant interval of 7 grams per tonne gold over 18 metres, a metal factor of 126 gram-metres, is a fantastic start. We believe that Sky Lake is perfectly situated along an underexplored greenstone belt in a geologic environment that is ripe for mineralization. We have all the typical ingredients of an Abitibi-like orogenic-style gold deposit, such as the mineralogy, alteration patterns, and veining.” “In terms of next steps, our priority is to receive and process the second batch of results. Once those are in hand, we expect to be able to put together a geologic model to help plan a follow-up exploration program this summer. With close to $3 million dollars in the treasury, we have the means to plan a robust program to further our understanding of this asset.” Winter Drilling Winter Drilling was designed to test high-priority targets generated through the analyses of historical drill data using modern 3D geologic modeling practices. The historical drill data went as far back as the 1950's. From mid-March to early April, a total of 1,338 metres were completed in six diamond drill holes, centered on the Koval Zone. Today's release includes assay results from the first three holes: SLA-25-01, -02, and -03, totalling 575 core samples which represents approximately 45% of all samples submitted. Results from the remaining three holes are pending. Table 1: Sky Lake Project Drill Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) SLA-25-03 58.50 76.45 17.95 6.96 incl. 63.80 72.00 8.20 10.28 and incl. 74.55 76.45 1.90 10.49 159.20 172.60 13.40 1.97 incl. 160.20 163.85 3.65 4.86 incl. 161.20 162.00 0.80 11.70 SLA-25-02 69.90 79.30 9.40 1.02 incl. 71.40 72.15 0.75 7.97 SLA-25-01 102.20 102.70 0.50 5.36 142.35 146.25 3.90 1.14

Note: Assays are not capped, and all lengths are reported as downhole intervals (true widths are yet to be determined)

Koval Zone: Early-Stage Discoveries

All three drill holes in today's release intersected mineralization which confirms the presence of a gold-bearing system at the Koval Zone. Two distinct high-grade gold zones have been discovered within an ENE-trending structural corridor interpreted as the regional metallotect for gold mineralization. The two zones are separated by approximately 75 metres across the shear zone. The geometry and size potential are yet to be determined.

Hole SLA-25-03 intercepted multiple high-grade intervals, including:



6.96 g/t Au over 17.95 m (from 58.50 m to 76.45 m), approximately at 40 metre vertical depth, including 10.28 g/t Au over 8.20 m (from 63.80 m to 72.00 m), and 10.49 g/t Au over 1.90 m (from 74.55 m to 76.45 m), and; 1.97 g/t Au over 13.40 m (from 159.20 m to 172.60 m), including 4.86 g/t Au over 3.65 m (from 160.20 m to 163.85 m), including 11.70 g/t Au over 0.80 m (from 161.20 to 162.00 m).

Gold mineralization is associated with disseminated and stringer-hosted pyrite, pyrrhotite, and arsenopyrite, within strong quartz-sericite-biotite ± calcite-chlorite alteration, hosted in a foliated sequence of greywacke, tuff, and mafic volcanic rock with small mafic dykes. Quartz-sericite-biotite alteration is pervasive, often with 10% to 20% sulfide content in zones of intense sericite alteration. The alteration footprints reached up to 20 metres downhole in the primary gold discovery zone.

Quartz-tourmaline-carbonate shear veins and folded quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins are key features of gold-rich zones. The former are commonly coplanar with the ENE subvertical schistosity. The veining system highlights a complex structural setting within a shear zone.

Hole SLA-25-02 targeted a west-lateral extension of the highly mineralized zone in the hole SLA-25-03, while hole SLA-25-01 targeted a vertically deeper extension of the highly mineralized zone in the hole SLA-25-03. Hole SLA-25-02 intercepted 1.02 g/t Au over 9.40 m from 69.90 m to 79.30 m, including 7.97 g/t Au over 0.75 m from 71.40 m to 72.15 m. Hole SLA-25-01 intercepted 5.36 g/t Au over 0.5 m from 102.50 m to 102.70 m, and 1.14 g/t Au over 3.90 m from 142.35 m to 146.25 m. Overall, the mineralization and alteration in holes SLA-25-01 and SLA-25-02 show similar characteristics to the mineralization in hole SLA-25-03, albeit only minor sericite alteration and less veins.

High grade antimony mineralization has been intercepted in holes SLA-25-01 and SLA-25-02, returning 0.625 % Sb over 1.1 m and 0.557% Sb over 0.9 m, respectively, in association with mineralization and strong quartz veining.

Geological Context

The Sky Lake property lies within the Archean Meen-Dempster greenstone belt of the Uchi Subprovince, part of the Superior Province. The area hosts arcuate, deformed greenstone belts dominated by mafic to intermediate volcanics intruded by granitic to ultramafic bodies.

At the Koval Zone, the stratigraphic sequence evolves from homogeneous amphibolite-rich mafic metavolcanic domain to the north to fine clastic and volcaniclastic metasediments, typically greywacke, siltsone and tuff toward the south. Thin garnet-rich silicate facies iron formations, along with felsic and mafic volcanic rocks are interbedded within the sedimentary assemblage. Mineralization typically occurs within the transition zones of sedimentary and volcanic units, areas also intruded by felsic to intermediate composition dykes. Metamorphism is upper greenschist to amphibolite facies.

Table 2: Sky Lake Project Drill Hole Location Information

Hole ID UTM East UTM North Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) SLA-25-01 671181 5680417 387 339 -46 168 SLA-25-02 671066 5680545 382 157 -45 183 SLA-25-03 671136 5680558 363 156 -45 186 SLA-25-04 671301 5680356 379 337 -55 372 SLA-25-05 671304 5680476 384 339 -46 201 SLA-25-06 670998 5680502 390 152 -50 228

Note: Coordinates are in NAD83 UTM Zone 15N.

The Sky Lake Property

The Sky Lake property covers 9,100 hectares (approximately 27 kilometres by 3 kilometres), comprising 446 mining cell, and 28 patented claims totalling 295 hectares. The project lies midway between the past-producing gold deposits of the Pickle Lake Gold District, the Dona Lake Mine to the northeast, and the Golden Patricia gold mine to the west. In September 2019, Ardiden Limited (ASX: ADV) reported a JORC compliant inferred mineral resource at its Kasagiminnis (“ Kas ”) gold project totalling 110,000 ounces of gold grading 4.3 grams per tonne. Kas is located approximately 6 kilometres to the northeast of the Koval deposit and is surrounded by mineral claims wholly owned by Harfang. The shear zone hosting the gold mineralization at Koval connects with the Kas deposit. The Sky Lake property benefits from nearby infrastructure as the eastern edge the property flanks highway 599 and the local power transmission lines.

Gold mineralization in the Pickle Lake district is typically associated with orogenic style structurally-controlled quartz veins and sulphide replacement zones near iron formations (orogenic gold), as seen at the past-producing Pickle Crow, Central Patricia, and Golden Patricia mines, which collectively produced over 2.6 million ounces of gold.

Drilling, Core Sampling Protocols, and Quality Control

The drilling program was carried out by Forage MultiDrilling Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, utilizing NQ-diameter diamond drilling. Harfang partnered with Explo-Logik Inc. of Val-d'Or, Québec, to support the core logging and geotechnical program.

Drill core was transported daily from the drill site to the core logging facility in Pickle Lake, Ontario. Under the supervision of Harfang geologists, core was systematically logged, photographed, and split in half using a core splitter. One half of the core was retained on site for reference, while the other half was sampled at regular intervals based on geological observations. A strict QA/QC protocol was implemented, with one certified reference material (CRM), one blank sample, and one pulp duplicate inserted into the sample stream for every batch of 25 samples.

All samples were securely bagged and transported to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Gold was analyzed by atomic absorption spectrometry following fire assay on a 30-gram split (method AAS). Multielement analyses were performed using a four-acid digestion with ICP–OES/MS finish for a 50-element suite (method ICP-OES/MS). Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalyzed using a gravimetric finish (method Gravimetric). Sample preparation and analytical procedures were carried out across various AGAT facilities in Thunder Bay and Calgary, that are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited.

Land Acknowledgement

Harfang respectfully acknowledges the traditional territory of the Mishkeegogamang Ojibway First Nation. We recognize their enduring presence and connection to these lands, which have been their home for countless generations. The Company is grateful for the opportunity to work here and is committed to conducting all activities in a way that respects their rights, culture, and traditional ways of life.

Qualified Person

Ludovic Bigot, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Harfang, has prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Bigot is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

About Harfang Exploration Inc.

Harfang Exploration Inc. is a well-financed technically driven mineral exploration company with the primary mission to discover ore deposits in Québec and Ontario. The Company is managed by an experienced team of industry professionals with a proven track record of success and controls a portfolio of highly prospective projects. Harfang is dedicated to best practices through engagement with all stakeholders and a commitment to the environment.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Figure 1. Location map of the Sky Lake Project and surroundings.









Figure 2. Geology map of the Sky Lake Project showing the continuity between Koval and the Kasagiminis Deposit.









Figure 3. Drill results and drill hole traces of the 2025 winter diamond drill program.











Figure 4. Core photo of headline interval of 7 g/t Au over 18 metres in hole SLA-25-03 (from 55.7 metres to 77.7 metres).









Interval shows quartz-sericite-biotite altered zones with quartz-tourmaline-carbonate shear veins coplanar to the foliation, and folded quartz-carbonate (+/- pyrite) veins, as well as a mafic dyke.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







