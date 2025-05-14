Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Announces Cash Dividend Of $0.34 Per Share
|Record Date
|June 27, 2025
|Payment Date
|July 11, 2025
The Company has adopted a dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) that provides for reinvestment of dividends on behalf of its stockholders, unless a stockholder elects to receive cash. As a result, when the Company declares a cash dividend, stockholders who have not“opted out” of the DRIP in accordance with the terms of the DRIP and the procedures of their broker or other financial intermediary will have their cash dividends automatically reinvested in additional shares of the Company's common stock. A stockholder whose shares are held by a broker or other financial intermediary should contact their broker or other financial intermediary as soon as possible in order to determine the time by which the stockholder must take action in order to receive dividends in cash.
Conference Call and Quarterly Earnings Presentation
The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, to discuss the Company's first quarter 2025 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The number to call for the conference call is (833) 630-1956 (international callers: 412-317-1837). The live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's website at lien.chicagoatlantic.com.
A replay of the call will be available at by the end of day on May 14, 2025.
Call Details – Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Financial Results:
- When : Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time : 9:00 a.m. ET Web cast Live Stream : Replay :
LIEN posted its First Quarter 2025 Earnings Presentation on the Events and Presentations page of its website, . LIEN routinely posts important information for investors on its website. The Company intends to use this website as a means of disclosing material information, for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD and to post and update investor presentations and similar materials on a regular basis. The Company encourages investors, analysts, the media and others interested in LIEN to monitor the Investor Relations page of its website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, publicly available earnings calls, presentations, webcasts and other information posted from time to time on the website. Please visit the IR Resources section of the website to sign up for email notifications.About Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc.
The Company is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company's investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. The Company is managed by Chicago Atlantic BDC Advisers, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis industry and other niche or underfollowed sectors. For more information, please visit
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained herein may constitute“forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as“anticipates,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“may,”“continue,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“targets,”“projects,”“outlook,”“potential,”“predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which the Company makes them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.
Contact
Tripp Sullivan
SCR Partners
| CHICAGO ATLANTIC BDC, INC.
Statements of Assets and Liabilities
|ASSETS
| March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
| December 31,
2024
|Investments at fair value:
|Non-control/non-affiliate investments at fair value (amortized cost of $288,402,119 and $274,346,711, respectively)
|$
|289,262,741
|$
|275,241,398
|Cash and cash equivalents
|14,921,739
|23,932,406
|Due from affiliates
|5,202,278
|2,361,019
|Interest receivable
|3,061,836
|3,582,610
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,250,109
|321,108
|Receivable for investment sold
|-
|4,122,500
|Total assets
|$
|313,698,703
|$
|309,561,041
|LIABILITIES
|Distributions payable
|$
|7,758,931
|$
|-
|Income-based incentive fees payable
|2,122,865
|1,998,945
|Management fee payable
|1,339,250
|758,362
|Professional fees payable
|756,602
|458,809
|Unearned interest income
|213,269
|37,752
|Due to affiliates
|197,344
|905,129
|Capital gains incentive fees payable
|115,074
|121,887
|Deferred financing costs payable
|114,548
|47,881
|Other payables
|62,816
|46,219
|Transaction fees payable related to the Loan Portfolio Acquisition
|-
|2,945,125
|Offering costs payable
|-
|989,645
|Excise tax payable
|-
|88,709
|Total liabilities
|$
|12,680,699
|$
|8,398,463
|Commitments and contingencies
|NET ASSETS
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 22,820,386 and 22,820,386 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|$
|228,204
|$
|228,204
|Additional paid-in-capital
|303,152,031
|303,272,034
|Distributable earnings (accumulated loss)
|(2,362,231
|)
|(2,337,660
|)
|Total net assets
|$
|301,018,004
|$
|301,162,578
|NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE
|$
|13.19
|$
|13.20
| CHICAGO ATLANTIC BDC, INC.
Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
| For the Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|INVESTMENT INCOME
|Non-control/non-affiliate investment income
|Interest income
|$
|11,279,456
|$
|11,702,240
|Fee income
|643,546
|945,983
|Total investment income
|11,923,002
|12,648,223
|EXPENSES
|Income-based incentive fees
|1,916,277
|1,998,944
|Management fee
|1,260,875
|758,362
|General and administrative expense
|974,477
|700,000
|Legal expenses
|250,926
|82,083
|Professional fees
|215,726
|286,457
|Audit expense
|190,002
|197,975
|Sub-administrator fees
|157,785
|151,842
|Interest expense
|145,381
|-
|Other expenses
|144,422
|123,611
|Capital gains incentive fees
|(6,813
|)
|(3,161
|)
|Transaction expenses related to the Loan Portfolio Acquisition
|-
|272,717
|Excise tax expense
|-
|88,709
|Total expenses
|5,249,058
|4,657,539
|Waiver of General and administrative expense
|(658,477
|)
|-
|Expense limitation agreement
|(316,000
|)
|-
|Net expenses
|4,274,581
|4,657,539
|NET INVESTMENT INCOME (LOSS)
|7,648,421
|7,990,684
|NET REALIZED GAIN (LOSS) FROM INVESTMENTS
|Non-controlled non-affiliate investments
|-
|(74,483
|)
|Net realized gain (loss) from investments
|-
|(74,483
|)
|NET CHANGE IN UNREALIZED APPRECIATION (DEPRECIATION) ON INVESTMENTS
|Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments
|(34,064
|)
|58,678
|Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments
|(34,064
|)
|58,678
|Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
|(34,064
|)
|(15,805
|)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS
|$
|7,614,357
|$
|7,974,879
|NET INVESTMENT INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.35
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.35
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED
|22,820,386
|22,820,368
Legal Disclaimer:
