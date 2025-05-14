Canlift Strengthens Rental Fleet Through Strategic Expansion With JLG

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rental company invests in high-demand equipment to support Canadian job sites amid market pressures

Burlington, Ontario, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanLift Equipment Ltd. (“CanLift” or the“Company”), one of Canada's largest independently owned lift equipment providers, has completed a major expansion of its rental fleet through a partnership with JLG Industries . This new $10-million investment adds more than 70 new units to CanLift's active fleet . As the construction industry navigates economic uncertainty tied to tariff impacts, CanLift's investment reinforces the Company's long-standing commitment to supporting Canadian businesses and to keeping critical infrastructure projects moving forward.

CanLift's fleet expansion includes specialized telehandlers such as the JLG® R1385 Rotating Telehandler and the JLG 313 Ultra-Compact Telehandler , along with a dozen new JLG Ultra Booms to strengthen the Company's capabilities in the 120-foot-plus range. With this investment, CanLift now offers customers an expanded selection of equipment with platform heights ranging from approximately 45 to 185 feet and lifting capacities between 500 and 13,000 pounds.

Advanced features like JLG ClearSky Smart FleetTM IoT (Internet of Things) Fleet Management Platform and SkyPower® Generator System contributed to CanLift's decision to invest, reflecting the Company's focus on practical, job site-ready solutions. ClearSky Smart Fleet gives operators wireless diagnostics, remote fault logs, and real-time machine setup data, while SkyPower delivers built-in power at the platform, supporting a range of tools and attachments without the need for external generators. For customers requiring welding capabilities, the SkyWelder® option integrates a 280-amp welder at the platform, reducing equipment clutter.

“Being Canadian-owned in a global supply chain means we have to be strategic and practical when it comes to supporting our customers,” says Marko Dragicevic, Managing Partner at CanLift.“Our partnership with JLG allows us to bring in high-demand models faster and ensures the OEM support needed to keep them rental-ready. We're proud to work with a global partner while still delivering a distinctly local, service-first experience.” CanLift remains one of the last large aerial lift companies in Canada that is locally owned and operated , offering a direct alternative to multinational competitors.

“At JLG, we believe in building partnerships that drive real innovation and customer value in the access equipment industry. CanLift's commitment to service excellence, smart fleet optimization, and their vision for future expansion truly reflect the entrepreneurial spirit we admire,” says Doug Bunting, Sr. District Manager at JLG.“As they continue to grow their presence across Ontario, we're proud to stand alongside them-supporting their fleet with our reliable, high-performance access equipment and helping deliver exceptional job site outcomes. We look forward to continuing this journey together.”

About CanLift Equipment Ltd.

Established in 2009, CanLift Equipment Ltd. rents, sells, and services aerial lift equipment , earthmoving machinery , and material handling equipment from top industry manufacturers like Genie, JLG, Skyjack, and more. Headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, CanLift is proud to be one of the largest independently owned lift equipment providers in the province. CanLift's experienced sales team and highly skilled service team go above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity. For more information, visit .

